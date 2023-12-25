Next in Fashion season 3 potential release date, plot, and more on Netflix

Ever since Next in Fashion season 2 premiered on Netflix on March 3, 2023, fans of the show have been anticipating a third season. Next in Fashion was introduced by Netflix as an exclusive fashion competition show hosted by the popular pair Tan France and Gigi Hadid. Netflix is yet to announce the release date for the next installment, which is expected to premiere sometime in early 2024. Similarly, the plot and cast list for the upcoming season have not been revealed.

Next In Fashion delivers all that is expected from a premier fashion competition show, with its groundbreaking fashion designs taking center stage as the contestants try their best to outmaneuver each other. The show's nail-biting competition keeps the viewers glued to their screens. Moreover, the camaraderie between hosts Tan France and Gigi Hadid serves to top it all as the icing on the cake.

By the end of the competition, one lucky aspiring designer is expected to return home with a handsome cash prize of $200,000. As for other designers, including the runners-up, there remains the opportunity to be judged by a talented panel of in-house as well as guest judges who periodically make an appearance on the Netflix show.

What's the latest buzz around Next in Fashion season 3?

Although Netflix is yet to renew Next in Fashion for the third season, fans can barely hold their excitement together and are eagerly waiting for more updates about the potential cast for the next installment. Fans are wondering whether Tan France and Gigi Hadid will reprise their roles as the hosts of the show.

The show itself has seen several ups and downs while being in the pipeline and was initially canceled following the premiere of its first season in early 2020. In a bid to restore audience faith in the series, Netflix renewed Next in Fashion for a second season in early 2022, when Tan and Gigi satisfactorily fulfilled their anchoring responsibilities on the show for the season.

Season 1 host Alexa Chung was subsequently replaced by Gigi Hadid for the second season. According to Cosmopolitan, Tan was overjoyed about this new development and took to his Instagram page to express his delight. In a post from January 31, 2022, he wrote:

"Who would have thought when we met over Facetime 4 years ago (thanks @evachen212) that we’d be hosting NEXT IN FASHION TOGETHER! You read that right! The secret’s out. You better get ready, casting is now open at netflixreality.com/NIF".

Season 2 featured a host of talented guest judges, including Bella Hadid, Emma Chamberlain, and none other than Donatella Versace herself! Fans are hopeful that the third season will also include such stellar personalities from the fashion industry in the role of judges.

What is Next in Fashion on Netflix all about?

The show features a group of aspiring fashion designers who battle it out among themselves to impress the audience and the judges with their exquisite designs. Eventually, by the end of the series, one lucky designer is crowned as the winner of the show and wins the $200,000 cash prize along with a contract with Rent The Runway.

Fans of the show can look forward to a fresh lineup of designers to be featured in the upcoming season, along with a host of eye-catching designs to be displayed on the show's runway.

Previous seasons of the show are available for streaming on Netflix.