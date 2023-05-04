Next Level Chef season 2 episode 13 release date, air time, and plot

Popular reality competition series Next Level Chef season 2 is all set to air a brand new episode on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Fox. It will document the remaining contestants participating in a themed challenge. They will be seen using their culinary skills to the best of their abilities and creating incredible dishes to impress their mentors and secure their safety.

Episode 13 of Next Level Chef will see the contestants participate in one of the toughest challenges of the season. The installment is coming to a close, and the mentors have been challenging the chefs to test their abilities and push them out of their comfort zones. The upcoming episode will have them do the same.

The popularity of the first season of the popular Fox series led to a second season's renewal. Both seasons have seen contestants from diverse backgrounds, cultures, and life experiences share the same with viewers through the dishes they create. Fans have also picked their favorites and are rooting for them to win.

What to expect from this week's episode of Next Level Chef?

Season 2 of Next Level Chef has seen an incredible amount of talent over the past few weeks. The contestants have created some iconic dishes that have earned them accolades and advantages. Each of the chefs has been guided by three legendary chefs in the form of mentors: chef Gordon Ramsay, chef Nyesha Arrington, and chef Richard Blais.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Surf and Turf, reads:

"The chefs are asked to reimagine an old classic -- surf and turf; the remaining contestants are judged on their interpretation of a land and sea animal that puts a new, exciting twist on a familiar favourite."

This week's episode of Next Level Chef will see the remaining chefs compete in a surf and turf challenge. Seafood and red meat are combined in the main course dish known as "surf and turf." The former can include ingredients like lobsters, prawns, shrimp, and scallops, while the latter has beef steak or filet mignon, among others.

The remaining contestants battling it out for the title in the upcoming episode include Nuri Muhammad, Omi Hopper, Pilar Moega, Christopher Spinosa, Mehreen Karim, and Tucker Ricchio. They will be seen competing in the themed challenge and hope to give their best. The mentors will select the two least impressive dishes and have the respective chefs battle them out in the elimination round.

On last week's Next Level Chef episode, the mentors awarded the top dishes to Chris and Omi. The latter was declared the winner of the challenge and was given the advantage of the time token. In the upcoming challenge, she can either use an extra 10 minutes for herself or take that time frame away from a fellow competitor.

The least impressive dishes belonged to Michelle, Nuri, and Mehreen. While Michelle was eliminated at the end of the previous episode, Nuri and Mehreen will be seen cooking in the basement this week. This means that Pilar and Tucker will be cooking from the middle floor.

Next Level Chef's second season has been a lot of fun to watch thus far. The remaining chefs will face more challenging assignments in the coming weeks. Every week, the threat of elimination will force them to perform at their best in every challenge. Viewers will have to wait and see who makes it to the end.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode this Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Fox.

