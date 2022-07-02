Nicki Minaj x Rap Snacks: Singer debuts Barbie-Que honey truffle chips ahead of ESSENCE festival 

Nicki Minaj fans assemble! She's got a treat for you. The Trinidadian-born singer and songwriter has partnered with Rap Snacks to launch her new potato chip flavor, Barbie-Que Honey Truffle Potato Chips.

The female rapper's truffle and barbecue-flavored snack is an homage to Nicki's fans who refer to her as Barbie, and her loyal fanbase is called Barbz.

Established in 1994, Rap Snacks describes itself as an "innovative snack brand inspired by hip hop," and has teamed up in the past with major artists like Lil Baby, Rick Ross and Migos. The black-owned snack business is sold in some Walmart stores, Sam’s Club stores and online.

Nicki Minaj to announce collaboration with Rap Snack family at the ESSENCE Festival of Culture

The 39-year old diva will announce the snack collaboration at the ESSENCE Festival of Culture, which she will be headlining. The festival will run through June 30 to July 3 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Rap Snacks CEO James Lindsay said in a release:

"Nicki Minaj is unquestionably one of the most disruptive forces in the history of rap. You're talking about a woman who rewrote the rules of hip hop culture and happens to be a phenomenal entrepreneur, as well."

He went on to say that as a brand "disrupting the snack industry," it made sense for them to "push the bar even further." Lindsay added that this collaboration was the start of a "legendary partnership."

The ESSENCE festival of Culture will return to New Orleans after a two-year hiatus thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival is a celebration of black culture and attracts over 500,000 people every year. The multi-day festival boasts a stellar lineup featuring Nicki Minaj, New Edition and Janet Jackson as headliners.

Presented by Coca-Cola, the festival will begin with Kevin Hart's "Reality Check," at NOLA’s Smoothie King Center on Thursday. Nicki Minaj will be headlining the evening concert series on July 1st at Ceaser's Superdome.

Other performers to set the stage ablaze are Roots and Friends, Summer Walker, the Isley Brothers, Jazmine Sullivan, and many more.

In 2019, the last time the festival was held in person, Michelle Obama was the headliner, where she discussed her memoir "Becoming." The artist lineup included hip-hop legends like Nas, Miss Elliot, and Mary J. Blidge and H.E.R.

Other brand deals bagged by the rapper

On the professional front, Nicki Minaj has her plate full and schedule booked. Last month, the rapper bagged a major brand deal with MaximBet, who named Nicki Minaj their creative director, global ambassador and special advisor.

MaximBet CEO Daniel Graetzer said:

“Her role as a strategic advisor to MaximBet will be invaluable to us. She’s built one of the most powerful brands in the world, her own, and she’s applying that same savvy and creativity to our lifestyle sports betting brand.”

Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj said in a statement:

“I don’t think I’ve ever been prouder of a collaboration. Merging business savvy power moves with my natural, creative, s*xy, fun, and fashion-forward expression is just so spot on as it relates to this partnership. I’m ready to fully step into my potential as a young, influential queen and owner and open doors for others to dream big. Get ready for the s*xy parties and remember: scared money don’t make NO MONEY!!!! HA!!! Place your bets!!!! Let’s GO!!!”

The rapper will be the creative director of Maxim Magazine. She will collaborate with the sports betting lifestyle brand on events, fan experiences, merchandise, branding, other partnerships and more.

