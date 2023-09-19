Nicolas Cage's Butcher's Crossing: Everything we know so far

The newly revealed trailer of Butcher's Crossing brings together the Academy Award-winning Nicolas Cage and a story of obsession and survival by John Edward Williams. The prospect of Gabe Polsky directing Cage in the forthcoming film has stirred quite the buzz in the world of cinema considering the visuals that the trailer released on Monday, September 18, 2023 had.

Butcher's Crossing has been slated for an October 20, 2023 release in the United States, with the distribution being handled by Saban Films and Sony Entertainment. For those interested, the official synopsis of the movie was provided by IMDb, which reads:

"A frontier epic about an Ivy League drop-out as he travels to the Colorado wilderness, where he joins a team of buffalo hunters on a journey that puts his life and sanity at risk. Based on the highly acclaimed novel by John Williams."

Gabe Polsky's next was premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 9, 2022.

Butcher's Crossing - A tale of survival, obsession and gore

The Academy Award Best Actor winner Nicolas Cage is back on the big screens with his new bald and bold look, ready to take on buffaloes of the American West. The film, which appears to be another cinematic masterpiece, has been adapted and inspired by the 1960 novel of the same name by John Edward Williams.

The trailer released on Monday, September 18, 2023, reveals the cast of Butcher's Crossing that includes Cage (The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent) playing the protagonist Miller opposite Fred Hechinger (The White Lotus) who plays Will Andrews. Additionally, it features Jeremy Bobb (Russian Doll), Xander Berkeley (The Walking Dead), Rachel Keller (Fargo), and Paul Raci (Sound of Metal).

The audience all over the world will be watching Cage pick on a role that is not only unconventional but also diversifies his portfolio so far.

In an exclusive with EW, the director shared:

"This film has been many years in the making, and after an epically challenging shoot and a world premiere at TIFF, I'm so excited that now is the time for the world to see it. Audiences are in for a harrowing journey and an enigmatic Nicolas Cage performance that explores the nature of ambition — the powerful and destructive energy that has shaped America and our planet."

The enigmatic Nicolas Cage performance in Butcher's Crossing entails a distinctive look that has been prepared by drawing inspiration from NBA megastar Michael Jordan and Marlon Brando's Colonel Kurtz character in Apocalypse Now.

The director allegedly wanted him to have his head shaved clean for the role. Cage told EW:

"Gabe Polsky wanted me to shave the head because he was thinking about Michael Jordan. Michael Jordan on the court, and that need to win. Isn't that in Miller? The need to score, to win. I started thinking about it."

He continued:

"There is a kind of Joseph Conrad, Kurtz view by way of Coppola's Apocalypse Now appearance to the shaved head. It sort of works. It coalesces. It could be both. It could be Michael Jordan meets Marlon Brando in Apocalypse Now."

Butcher's Crossing has been written for the screen by Gabe Polsky and Liam Satre-Meloy. It will be produced by Molly Conners, Will Clarke, and Andy Mayson apart from the writer-director himself.