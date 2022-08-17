Why did Marlon Brando reject his Oscar? Wounded Knee 1973 revisited as Oscars apologizes to Sacheen Littlefeather after 50 years 

Sacheen Littlefeather, a Native American actress and activist who was booed offstage when she rejected actor Marlon Brando’s 1973 Oscar on his behalf, recently received an apology from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Nearly 50 years after the incident, the Oscars issued a formal statement signed by the Academy President David Rubin and called Littlefeather’s 1973 appearance “a powerful statement that continues to remind us of the necessity of respect and the importance of human dignity.”

The apology further read condemned the abuse the actress has endured in the past and praised her for being courageous:

“The abuse you endured because of this statement was unwarranted and unjustified. The emotional burden you have lived through and the cost to your own career in our industry are irreparable. For too long the courage you showed has been unacknowledged. For this, we offer both our deepest apologies and our sincere admiration.”

Sacheen Littlefeather acknowledged The Academy’s apology and spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the statement. She said:

“Regarding the Academy’s apology to me, we Indians are very patient people – it’s only been 50 years! We need to keep our sense of humour about this at all times. It’s our method of survival.”

The activist further mentioned that she did not think she would be alive to witness an apology from The Academy for the 1973 incident:

“I never thought I’d live to see the day. This is a dream come true. It is profoundly heartening to see how much has changed since I did not accept the Academy Award 50 years ago.”

Back in 1973, veteran actor Marlon Brando rejected his Best Actor Oscar award for The Godfather to protest against the mistreatment of Native American actors in Hollywood and to draw attention to The Wounded Knee occupation.

During the 1973 Oscars ceremony, Brando sent Sacheen Littlefeather, who was the then President of the National Native American Affirmative Image Committee, to refuse the award on his behalf and to spread more awareness about the Wounded Knee.

What was 1973 The Wounded Knee occupation?

The second Wounded Knee Occupation was a highly publicized protest movement organized by nearly 200 Oglala Lakota and American Indian Movement (AIM) followers. The occupation began on February 27, 1973, after protestors seized the town of Wounded Knee in South Dakota on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.

The protest came after the Oglala Sioux Civil Rights Organization (OSCRO) failed to impeach the then-tribal president Richard Wilson, who faced allegations of abuse against opponents and other corruption. The protestors also called out the government of the United States for failing to fulfill treaties with Native Americans.

Organizers of the protest also asked authorities to reopen the treaty negotiations for "fair and equitable treatment of Native Americans." The movement garnered widespread media attention and public support, and many Native Americans went to Wounded Knee to stand by the protest.

The protesters reportedly selected the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation for symbolical value as it was the same site where 90 Lakota were previously killed by the US army in 1890. The group occupied the town for 71 days and their occupation ended in May 1973 following a disarmament agreement with federal authorities.

What did Sacheen Littlefeather say about Marlon Brando Oscar rejection?

Amid the ongoing 1973 Wounded Knee occupation, Native American actress Sacheen Littlefeather took to the stage at the Oscars ceremony to reject the Oscar for Best Actor Award on behalf of Marlon Brando.

The then-26-year-old Littlefeather wore a traditional Native American outfit to the Oscars ceremony and was booed as she went up on stage. She then announced that Brando refused to accept his award and wanted to spread awareness about the treatment of American Indians in Hollywood:

“He [Brando] very regretfully cannot accept this very generous award. And the reasons for this being are the treatment of American Indians today by the film industry.”

Littlefeather continued to speak onstage on behalf of Brando and also read out his self-written letter:

“I beg at this time that I have not intruded upon this evening, and that we will in the future, our hearts and our understandings will meet with love and generosity. Thank you on behalf of Marlon Brando.”

Reports suggest that actor John Wayne had to be held back by security during Sacheen Littlefeather’s speech as he attempted to attack the actress. Actor Clint Eastwood also mocked her speech by saying that he was at the Oscars on behalf of “all the cowboys shot in all the John Ford Westerns.”

Sacheen Littlefeather recalled the 1973 Oscars while speaking to The Guardian last year and confirmed that Wayne allegedly attempted to attack her:

“During my presentation, he [John Wayne] was coming towards me to forcibly take me off the stage, and he had to be restrained by six security men to prevent him from doing so.”

The activist also said that she had to be escorted out of the venue due to the ongoing tensions:

"I was escorted off of that stage by some armed guards. And luckily so, because John Wayne was waiting in the wings ready to go on to pull me off the stage, and he had to be held back by six security men because he was so outraged about what I had said."

Nearly five decades later, the Academy has now apologized to Sacheen Littlefeather for the 1973 Oscars incident.

