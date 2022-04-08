Nightmare Neighborhood Moms cast list: Gina Simms, April Hale, and others in the Lifetime thriller drama

Lifetime is coming back with yet another thriller story, Nightmare Neighborhood Moms, which was previously supposed to be named Crazy Neighborhood Moms. Premiering on Friday, April 8 at 8/7c, the show features suspenseful murder and immense thrill as and when it proceeds. Starring Gina Simms, April Hale, and others, the Lifetime thriller drama is all about the two neighbors.

Nightmare Neighborhood Moms will feature April Hale as Charlotte becomes doubtful about her new neighbor, Bonnie, played by Gina Simms. After a murder took place in their neighborhood, Charlotte and her daughter became more aware of the happenings in their area. Bonnie, on the other hand, sets off to kill Charlotte as she becomes doubtful that her husband has an affair with her.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"After moving into a new home, Charlotte meets her competitive neighbor Bonnie. When Charlotte and her daughter Jordan discover another neighbor was killed not long ago in a robbery gone wrong, Jordan suggests they start a neighborhood watch, not realizing it was Bonnie who secretly murdered the neighbor after discovering she was having an affair with her husband. Believing her husband now has an eye for Charlotte, Bonnie sets out to destroy her, but underestimates the intelligence of Charlotte’s daughter–who is already onto Bonnie’s deadly intentions."

Meet the cast list of Nightmare Neighborhood Moms

1) Gina Simms as Bonnie

Former Radio City Rockette, Gina Simms competed in both Miss USA and Miss America pageants. Moreover, she managed to win the title of Miss Nevada and is presently The Crown Coach. She teaches aspiring pageant girls the confidence and technique to perform gracefully.

Also a proud winner of The Price is Right Showcase Showdown, Simms is related to baseball legend Joe DiMaggio.

The California actress holds a BA degree in Broadcast Journalism and has also worked as an anchor for an NBC affiliate in Las Vegas. With a love for art, she runs two successful dance schools in California. The actress has also worked in films like The Christmas Height and The Green House.

2) April Hale as Charlotte

Currently living in Los Angeles, California, April Hale holds a BA degree in communication from The University of Memphis. The Nightmare Neighborhood Moms is an actress, model, writer, and producer. She is a part of Daniel Hoff Agency for her commercial activities and 90210 Talent Agency for theatrical performances. Moreover, her management is taken care of by Propel Management.

Hale has previously worked in A League of Their Own and Family Time (2012).

Other members of the cast list include:

Summer Madison

Jonathan Gorman

Cole Campany

Sarah Jingle

Brey Noelle

John Zimmerman

Paul Van Scott

Jennifer Gasca

Nightmare Neighborhood Moms is written by Melissa Cassera and produced by Ken Sanders.

