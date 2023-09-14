Nike ACG Torre Mid WP: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored

The Nike ACG Torre Mid WP is more than just an ordinary sneaker; it's a style statement with an adventure-friendly twist. The label is bringing back the sneaker for the 2023 holiday season. This vintage favorite from 1995 promises to infuse style into those random outdoor escapades.

Nike’s All Conditions Gear line, better known as ACG, has long been the go-to for outdoor enthusiasts and fashion-forward folks alike. The upcoming collection features a rugged canvas upper embellished with plush suede accents and iconic logos. Its color palette beautifully combines earthy tones with vibrant colors, reflecting both the spirit of nature and urban glam.

The Nike ACG Torre Mid WP "Burnt Sienna" is set to drop during the upcoming holiday season and will be available for purchase from Nike Sportswear retailers and on Nike.com at a price of $150 USD.

Nike ACG Torre Mid WP "Burnt Sienna" is waterproof

Torre Mid WP "Burnt Sienna" (Image via Twitter/@fullress)

This very new Nike Mid WP "Burnt Sienna" is part of the ACG line. ACG stands for All Conditions Gear, and true to its name, the line focuses on providing footwear that's both stylish and durable.

The iconic logo on the sneakers makes it a desirable piece. The Swoosh logo adorns the midfoot, along with the distinctive ACG triangle logo on the heel.

The waterproof feature of this shoe, thanks to a membrane, is also commendable and ensures that the wearer's outdoor adventures remain undeterred by the elements.

Versatility is one of the biggest factors that make Nike ACG Torre Mid WP "Burnt Sienna" stand out from the rest. It's an ideal pick for hiking, camping, or simply soaking in nature, without compromising on style.

With a color scheme of Burnt Sienna and Dark Atomic Teal, the Nike ACG Torre Mid WP "Burnt Sienna" offers a unique look. The mix of rugged canvas and plush suede gives it a one-of-a-kind texture.

Nike, a global athletic wear giant, has its roots in Oregon, USA. Established in the 1960s, the brand has been an innovator in sports gear, consistently setting trends and breaking barriers.

The ACG Torre Mid WP "Burnt Sienna" is a perfect blend of vintage charm and modern functionality and can be availed this coming holiday season.