Nike Air Alpha Force 88 "Light Bone" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

During the second half of 2023, the Oregon-based sportswear juggernaut will be introducing the legendary Nike Air Alpha Force 88 shoe in multiple palettes. In addition to the "Chicago" and "Billie Eilish" colorways, the Nike Air Alpha Force 88 "Light Bone" will be released later this year.

The new variant will be wrapped up in a Light Bone/Light Bone-Coconut Milk-Cobblestone-Orange scheme. The Nike Air Alpha Force 88 shoe is a model associated with the Air Alpha Force series, which debuted in 1988.

The Nike Air Alpha Force 88 "Light Bone" is set to hit select retailers and Nike.com in the autumn of 2023. These shoes will be sold at a retail price of $130 USD for each pair.

Nike Air Alpha Force 88 "Light Bone" shoes are accentuated with hits of Orange hues all over

The Nike Air Alpha Force 88 is a legendary late-'80s style worn by legends such as Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley. This year, the shoe will make a comeback, with many colorways appearing throughout the year. The "Light Bone" hue, which has a full suede fabrication featuring a subdued grey tone, is one of the future colorways.

The Nike Air Alpha Force 88 "Light Bone" features a full-grain suede top for an expensive and long-lasting feel. For a classic style, the top layer also boasts perforated panels on the toe box plus a collar for airflow, as well as leather tongue flaps and distinctive Swoosh insignia on the sidewalls.

For enhanced warmth and assistance, the shoe boasts a lace-up fastening with a cushioned collar area and tongue flap. The footwear also has a heel pull tab to make getting on and off easier.

A polyurethane midsole gives a secure and cushioned journey, while an Air-Sole unit in the heel delivers shock absorption and bounce. A fastening strap at the ankle region further improves fit and security.

The shoe includes a herringbone structure on the rubber outer sole unit for grip and control on diverse surfaces. Stitching is also used on the outsole for sturdiness and agility.

The shoe's hue is Light Bone, which is a light grey tint that covers the majority of the top. Additionally, there are details of Coconut Milk, Cobblestone, and Orange on the tongue, strap, heel, insole, and outsole of the shoe. The color scheme lends a delicate and classy look to the shoe.

For those who aren’t acquainted, the NBA legend, Michael Jordan, famously wore the shoe throughout his first full NBA season following his injury in 1986. When Jordan was dissatisfied with his contract with the Swoosh and exploring other choices, he wore the silhouette during the period between the introduction of the Air Jordan 2 and the official release of the Air Jordan 3.

Jordan wore the sneaker in multiple games, including a 40-point performance against the New York Knicks in January 1988.

Keep an eye on the upcoming classic shoe that will be available later this year. Those curious about copping these sneakers can quickly sign up on the shoe company’s official web page or use the SNKRS app for regular updates on the upcoming launch.

