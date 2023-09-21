Nike Air Force 1 "Big Tongue" sneakers: Everything we know so far

Nike has continued to dress its 1982 debuted Air Force 1 sneaker model throughout 2023. After previously giving the AF1 sneaker model a grand 40th anniversary in 2022, the label has maintained the streak by giving it more unique and vibrant looks. One of the latest iterations of the Air Force 1 Low shoe model is the "Big Tongue."

An official release date for the Air Force 1 Low "Big Tongue" sneakers hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet. However, according to the media outlet House of Heat, the pair will be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers in 2023.

More about the upcoming Nike Air Force 1 "Big Tongue" sneakers, which are clad in white, teal, and honeydew hues

The upcoming Nike Air Force 1 "Big Tongue" sneakers are clad in white, teal, and honeydew hues (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Swoosh label launched the beloved Air Force 1 sneaker model in 1982 as veteran Bruce Kilgore designed the sneaker model for hardwood basketball courts. The sneaker gained popularity among basketball players, hip-hop artists, and streetwear enthusiasts, and it gradually became a significant part of the streetwear world. The official Nike website describes the Air Force 1 silhouette as follows:

"Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe."

The latest sneaker to make an appearance is the Air Force 1 Low "Big Tongue," which comes clad in white, honeydew, and teal hues. Most of the upper comes clad in a white hue, which can be seen accentuated upon the base.

A prominent feature of the sneaker is its elongated and exaggerated nylon tongue. The elongated tongue gives the sneakers an avant-garde aesthetic, which is part of a thematic series revolving around exaggerated tongue designs. The white hue is accentuated upon the perforated toe boxes, middle panels, forefoot overlays, and ankle collars.

The shoe's vibrant honeydew hue can be seen accentuated upon the lacing system, elongated tongue, heel tabs, and profile jewel swooshes on both medial and lateral sides. More vibrant honeydew can be seen on the sock liners and the inner lining.

Another color is also added into the mix, with a dark teal hue accentuated upon the thick spruce-colored laces. The look is finished off with the white midsoles and teal rubber outsoles. Pops of neon green are added upon the multiple branding details, including a mini swoosh upon the lacing system and the "Nike Air" lettering branding upon the heel tabs.

The Air Force 1 Low "Big Tongue" sneakers are expected to be released sometime soon via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers. The shoe will be released as a part of a bigger pack in grade school sizes.

Alongside the Air Force 1 Low, the "Big Tongue" iteration is also being released upon the Air Force 1 Mid. The upcoming Air Force 1 Mid "Big Tongue" sneaker comes clad in a spruce teal hue with a touch of light green. The shoe is clad in a darker color scheme in contrast with the low-cut silhouette.