Nike Air Force 1 "Just Do It" sneakers: Where to get and more explored

Nike has continued to maintain one of the top position in the sneaker world as a footwear genius this year as well. In the first three months of stepping into the year, the Swoosh label has continued to launch multiple iconic makeovers upon the classic sneaker models such as Air Jordan 1, Air Max 1, Air Force 1, Dunk, and more.

The Air Force 1 sneaker model celebrated its 40th anniversary lavishly last year and is now continuing its streak with successful releases of the sneaker model in 2023. The sneaker model will now be clad in multicolor scheme as a part of the "Just Do It" pack.

The official release date for the Nike Air Force 1 Low "Just Do It" sneakers hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet. However, according to the media outlet Hypebeast, the pair will be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers in the coming months of 2023.

The upcoming Nike Air Force 1 "Just Do It" sneakers feature denim-patched swooshes on the lateral profiles

The Swoosh label debuted the iconic Air Force 1 sneaker model as a basketball shoe in 1982. Since then, the silhouette has continued to rule the sneaker sphere. A brainchild of the Swoosh label's veteran and sneaker designer Bruce Kilgore, the sneaker became known for its clean and aesthetic look.

For over four decades, the sneaker has continued to be in a consistent rotation and has been given beautiful makeovers by the footwear company. The official swoosh label's site introduces the sneaker model as follows:

"Introduced in 1982, the Air Force 1 redefined basketball footwear from the hardwood to the blacktop. It was the first basketball sneaker to house Nike Air, but its innovative nature has since taken a backseat to its status as a street icon.”

The site further describes the relevance Air Force 1 sneakers currently hold in the sneaker society, stating:

"Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 became an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music and sneaker culture can’t be denied."

Although the 41-year-old sneaker model is clad in uncountable makeovers, the shoe still arrives in fresh multiple makeovers, and the latest addition to the pack is the "Just Do It" colorway.

The shoe's upper is constructed with a mix of leather and boucle material. The underlay of the sneaker's upper is made of white leather material, which is placed upon the perforated toe boxes, forefoot, lacing system, and heel counters.

The colorless look is disrupted by white woven tongues, with the multi-colored boucles details added upon the lateral walls. Another distinct detail with the denim material is added upon the profile Swoosh logos and the heel tabs.

Moreover, an unique take on the shoe's design includes the classic brand slogan "Just Do It" in the pink-hued embroidery alongside blue "Oregon USA" upon the tongues. Additional branding detail is added with the "Nike Air" golden embroidery upon the heel tabs. Lastly, the look is finished off with a customary white sole unit.

