Where to buy Nike Dunk Low "Just Do It" sneakers? Price, release date, and more explored

In 2022, Nike has prioritized Dunks, especially Dunk Low's releases. Excitement over Dunks hasn't slowed down, and Nike will continue to capitalize on this movement by ushering in more colorways in the first half of 2023. The swoosh label's latest colorway of the Dunk Low is inspired by its iconic campaign line, "Just Do It," which will come in playful details.

The official release date for the shoe hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet. However, according to media outlet Sole Retriever, the shoe will be released in Summer/ Spring of 2023.

The upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Just Do it" sneakers will take on a regal form in "Team Red" hue

The Dunk sneakers were first unveiled by the swoosh label in 1985. Since then, the silhouettes have converted from a basketball shoe to a skateboarding shoe to finally a streetwear choice worldwide. Over the past few weeks, the swoosh label has released multiple colorways over Dunk Low models, such as "Reverse Brazil," "Bright Spruce Velvet," and "Squirtle," among others.

Bringing another regal and streetwear option to the silhouette, the Swoosh label has now unveiled "Just Do It" colorway. The official site introduces the Nike Dunk silhouette as:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

Over the past two or three years, Nike has released hundreds of Dunk Low colorways. At this point, one might feel that they have seen everything. However, with releases like the upcoming "Just Do It" colorway, the shoes continue to amaze sneakersheads at every step.

The color palette of the low-top silhouettes is clean, simple, and yet regal. The sneakers come in a Sail/Team Red/Black/Muslin color palette, bearing a striking resemblance to the May 2022-launched Dunk Low "Team Red" silhouette. The sneakers also feature an all-leather construct, which has been given a slight texture for added depth.

The underlays of the sneakers arrive in cross-hatch textured clean sail hue leather that makes up the quarter panels, vamp, and collars. Moreover, the underlays contrast with the deep burgundy hued canvas overlays upon toe boxes, heel counters, heel tabs, lacing area, and swooshes.

Another shade has been added with stark black trimmings poking upon the swoosh logos on both the medial and lateral sides. The most prominent feature is the gilded embellishments, such as the gold foil with "Just Do It" lettering, laces dubraes, arching stars, and "MMXXIII" numbering meaning "23" over the lateral heels.

The look is finished off with muslin midsoles and red outsoles. The shoe will be released on the official e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers in Spring 2023 at a retail price of $120.

