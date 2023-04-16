Nike Air Force 1 Low "Amber Brown" sneakers: Everything we know so far

Nike has maintained its number-one position in the first three months and plans to do so throughout 2023. The Swoosh label stood up to its penchant as a footwear genius by launching iconic makeovers upon popular sneaker models like Air Jordan, Air Force, Air Max, and Dunks.

In 2022, the Swoosh label paid attention to the Air Force 1 sneaker model as it celebrated its 40th anniversary lavishly and is now continuing to capitalize on its popularity by adding more premium and iconic makeovers upon it. The latest one comes clad in "Amber Brown" hues.

The upcoming Air Force 1 Low "Amber Brown" opts for a monochromatic theme with premium materials. The Swoosh label is yet to provide an official release date for the Air Force 1 Low "Amber Brown" sneakers. However, according to media outlet House of Heat, the pair will soon be released via Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers in 2023.

Nike Air Force 1 Low "Amber Brown" sneakers will come constructed out of multiple materials

The upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low "Amber Brown" sneakers come constructed out of multiple materials (Image via Sportskeeda)

The iconic Air Force 1 trainer was created by swoosh label veteran Bruce Kilgore and unveiled to the world in 1982. The shoe model was originally released as a basketball sneaker model; however, it has slowly developed into more of a lifestyle and streetwear choice for sneakerheads.

The sneaker model has continued to gain the attention of the sneaker community for more than four decades by coming dressed in multiple unique and iconic makeovers. It has been recognized for its clean esthetic and appealing characteristics. The Nike website describes the story and history of the Air Force 1 sneaker model as follows:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

It continues:

"Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

The latest makeover to surface over the silhouette is the Air Force 1 Low "Amber Brown." The sneakers come in an "Amber Brown / Phantom" color scheme. The makeover is fit for the fall season with a combination of pastels and white.

The shoe's upper is made of canvas and is clad in amber brown. The toe boxes, mid-panels, and tongues are given an additional amber brown hue, which is further added onto the laces. The overlays are clad in a tonal light pin-brown hue to give the pair an autumnal appeal.

The overlays are placed upon the forefoot, lacing system, and heel counters. Another hue is added to the mix with the phantom suede profile swooshes on both the lateral and medial sides. The look is finished off with the Phantom sole unit.

The pair is rumored to be releasing via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers in the coming weeks.

