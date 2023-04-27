Nike Air Force 1 Low "Anthracite" sneakers: Everything we know so far

Nike has released countless variations of the Air Force 1 Low through collaborations with famous athletes, artists, and fashion designers. AF 1 Low has become a cultural icon and is recognized worldwide as one of the most popular sneakers of all time.

In 2023, the sneaker label released a wide range of AF 1 Low colorways, including the Air Force 1 Low GS "Cut-Out Aquatone", "University Red", "Jewel Triple White", and a few others.

Now, Nike has added another colorway, "Anthracite", to the list. The brand hasn't disclosed the official release date for it yet, but the first look of the shoe has surfaced on the internet.

The new Nike Air Force 1 Low "Anthracite" is expected to arrive sometime in 2023

Nike AF 1 Low "Anthracite" side profiles (Image via H°)

The AF 1 Low is a popular sneaker from Nike that has been around since the 1980s. It's a classic style that continues to have a cult following, and its excellent features make it a go-to for a lot of people.

The iconic Air Force 1 Low features a classic design that includes a leather upper, a perforated toe box for breathability, and a rubber outsole for traction and durability. It also features Nike's signature air cushioning technology on the sole for added comfort and support.

The uppers of the upcoming AF 1 Low "Anthracite" sneakers are constructed from "Wolf Gray" tumbled leather, and they rest on a sleek, all-black sole unit. A touch of class is added by the contrast between the "Anthracite" leather overlays along with the leather swooshes, tongue tags, and "Cool Gray" mesh tongues.

The smokey lining and matching laces create a well-rounded look that elevates the look of the sneaker even further.

Fullress @fullress



ナイキ エア フォース 1 07 ロー “アンスラサイト/ウルフグレー” (NIKE AIR FORCE 1 07 LOW “Anthracite/Wolf Grey”) [CW7584-001]



fullress.com/nike-air-force… 2023年 発売予定！ナイキ エア フォース 1 07 ロー “アンスラサイト/ウルフグレー” (NIKE AIR FORCE 1 07 LOW “Anthracite/Wolf Grey”) [CW7584-001] 2023年 発売予定！ナイキ エア フォース 1 07 ロー “アンスラサイト/ウルフグレー” (NIKE AIR FORCE 1 07 LOW “Anthracite/Wolf Grey”) [CW7584-001]fullress.com/nike-air-force… https://t.co/YQoxyaBBUa

The upper of the AF 1 Low is made of full-grain leather, which provides excellent durability and breathability. This makes AF 1 Low a great shoe for everyday wear. Additionally, the full-grain leather also gives the shoe a classic look that is both timeless and fashionable.

The sneaker model features a padded foam midsole, which provides great cushioning and comfort. This makes the shoe a great choice for long days of walking or running. Additionally, the midsole also absorbs shock, meaning your feet will stay protected and comfortable throughout the day.

Air Force 1 Low features a solid rubber outsole for added traction and comfort. This makes the shoe great for everyday wear but also makes it suitable for sports and activities. The traction from the sole helps make AF 1 Low a great choice for almost any activity.

AF 1 Low "Anthracite" (Image via H°)

With all these features, AF 1 Low is a great choice for anyone looking for classic style and comfort. Stay tuned to learn more about the pair's official release date and retail price tag.

Poll : 0 votes