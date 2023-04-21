Nike Air Force 1 Low "Designed Fresh" shoes: Where to get, price, release date, and more details explored

The Nike Air Force 1 has established itself as a canvas on which Nike and its various collaborators can bring stories and ideas to life, thanks to its ageless design and honored history. Variations of this are far too many to count and would need their own separate document, but with the Nike Air Force 1 Low "Designed Fresh," Nike has updated the Bruce Kilgore model with motifs of fresh produce and picnics.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low "Designed Fresh" is a playful and fun take on the classic silhouette that celebrates its versatility and cultural impact.

The “Designed Fresh” variant is expected to be released on May 25, 2023. These sneakers will be offered with a fixed price tag of $110 per pair. They will be available at select Nike retailers as well as their online locations.

Nike Air Force 1 Low "Designed Fresh" is a fresh take on a classic

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike is celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Air Force 1, one of the most iconic and influential sneakers in history, with a series of special releases that pay homage to its legacy and culture. One of these releases is the Nike Air Force 1 Low Designed Fresh, a colorful and creative rendition that draws inspiration from the vibrant and diverse produce found at local markets around the world.

The following details about the silhouette's origins are provided on the Swoosh website:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

It further continues:

“Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

The silhouette has a two-tone color scheme and combines leather and canvas; the mudguard, eyestays, heels, and Swoosh emblem are all made of the former of the two (both material and color). While the tongue as well as the lace set are white, there is a single hit of gold owing to the AF1-branded lace dubrae.

However, the tongue tag above displays Nike writing in bubble font with "Designed Fresh" and tributes to Beaverton, Oregon, present. The heel tab's black, white, and gray flannel-like texture adds to the outdoor-picnic feeling. This hippy-like concept is carried through to the insole, which features a graphic of a Nike-branded tote bag filled to the brim with vegetables.

Gray canvas on the toe box and quarter panels completes the upper. A sail midsole as well as an outsole complete the design, with the latter of the two sporting "AIR" branding in a contrasting color.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low "Designed Fresh" is part of the Join Forces Pack, a collection of Air Force 1 styles that highlight different communities and movements that have embraced and elevated the shoe over the past four decades. From dancers to artists to streetwear icons, the Air Force 1 has always been more than a sneaker. It has been a symbol of force, creativity, and expression.

If you are looking for a fresh pair of sneakers that will stand out from the crowd and add some flavor to your outfit, look no further than the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Designed Fresh.” They are sure to make you feel like you are walking on air. The sneakers will hit the shelves on May 25, 2023, for $110 per pair.

