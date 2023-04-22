Nike Air Force 1 Low “United in Victory” sneakers: Everything we know so far

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant, has maintained its number one position throughout 2023. The swoosh label stood up to its name as a footwear genius by attracting attention of sneakerheads by launching multiple makeovers of their classic and popular sneaker models like Air Force, Dunk and Jordan.

In 2022, the swoosh label paid close attention to the Air Force 1 sneaker model as it celebrated the 40th anniversary of the silhouette. Now, the label is continuing to capitalize on its popularity by adding more premium and iconic makeovers. The latest one comes clad in "United in Victory" makeover.

The upcoming Air Force 1 Low "United in Victory" comes clad in an all-over graphic print. The swoosh label is yet to provide a release date for the Air Force 1 Low "United in Victory" sneakers.

However, according to media outlet House of Heat, the pair will be released via Nike, SNKRS app and select retailers in 2023.

More about upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low “United in Victory” sneakers

Upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low “United in Victory” sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The iconic Air Force 1 sneaker model was designed by swoosh label veteran and legendary sneaker designer Bruce Kilgore.

The shoe was released in 1982 and instantly gained attention of swoosh label fans. The shoe model was originally released as a basketball shoe, but it has slowly been adapted as a lifestyle and streetwear choice for sneakerheads.

The sneaker model has maintained its pop-cultural relevance in the sneaker community for more than four decades by coming dressed in multiple unique and iconic makeovers.

It has been recognized for its clean look and appealing characteristics. The Nike website describes the history behind the Air Force 1 sneaker model:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe.”

Although the AF1's technology remains dated, the swoosh label has provided the silhouette with contemporary themes, creative outputs and collaborations to keep it fresh and relevant. The latest Air Force 1 Low "United in Victory" is an example of the same, as it features an all-new repeat-graphic style.

The upper of the shoes comes constructed out of canvas material, which features unique midsole sheaths. The entire upper of repeat graphic features "U/N" motifs, which are added on the entire upper, tongues and midsoles.

The series of "U's" and "N's" graphics are added on a neutral base palette, which dominates the entire model. A contrasting tan tin is added on various components of sneakers, including the collars, overlays, star-studded sole unit, plain cotton laces and profile swooshes on both the medial and lateral sides.

Flair is added to the design with gold dubraes and hang tags. The look is finished off with the "NU" and "Nike Air" lettering on the tongue tags and heel tabs, respectively. The pair is rumored to drop in the coming weeks.

