Nike Air Force 1 Low “Black/Indigo” sneakers: Everything we know so far

The cult-favorite sneaker model from the Swoosh label, Nike Air Force 1 Low is coming soon dressed in dark shades of indigo and black.

Bruce Kilgore created the design, and it was first made available in 1982. The Air Force One plane that the US President travels in inspired the name of the sneaker.

The sneaker model has earned a special place in the sneaker community thanks to its unique design and adaptability. AF 1 will maintain its position for a considerable amount of time in the future.

The official release date and pricing information regarding the upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low “Black/Indigo” sneakers hasn't been confirmed by the sneaker brand. However, it can be expected that the pair will arrive soon in the coming weeks via the official Nike store, the SNKRS app, and other selected Nike sneaker retailers.

Nike Air Force 1 Low “Black/Indigo” sneakers will come in women's sizes

Nike AF 1 Low “Black/Indigo” (Image via SN)

In the past few months of 2023, Nike has released a wide range of Air Force 1 Low with attractive color schemes and innovative designs. However, those pairs came mostly in men's sizes. But this gorgeous black and indigo Air Force 1 is coming for women.

Most of the women's sizes Nike sneakers arrive in a light color palate with a very subtle and calming vibe. But this time, the handsome color combination of black and indigo is coming for the female sneakerheads. This dark and bold Nike Air Force 1 sneaker would be a perfect choice for ladies with unique personalities.

The upcoming Air Force 1 Low, which joins the roster of styles sporting futuristic and innovative branding, contrasts its soft construction with an equally distinct color palette of dark hues.

The upper is constructed of jet-black tumbled suede overlays with dark indigo nubuck underlays. The tongue, laces, inner lining, and chunky sole unit are also all covered in black. In addition to all these, another unique contrasting work can be seen in the stark white heel tab and the ink-black lowercase "Nike" emblem on the tongue tab.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low has undergone many changes in its design over the years, but when it comes to quality, it has remained consistent since its birth in 1982. Initially, the pair was praised for its unique design and functionality, with people likening it to an athletic hiking boot.

In 1988, Nike released the Air Force III, which emphasized support even more than its predecessors. In the 1990s, Nike released several variations of the Air Force 1 Low, including the Air Force 1 Mid and the Air Force 1 High. In 2002, Nike celebrated the shoe's 25th anniversary by adding a new cushioning system and a new logo to the shoe.

Now in the current era, the main attractions of the pair are collaborations with high-end brands with unique designs, featuring various unique themed colorways, and using premium and environment-friendly materials.

Nike AF 1 Low “Black/Indigo” (Image via SN)

Sneakerheads can expect to see the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Black/Indigo” sneakers soon in the coming weeks. Stay tuned to get further information.