Nike Air Force 1 Low EMB 'Dark Obsidian University Gold' shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored

The Oregon-based sportswear juggernaut Nike is preparing for yet another fresh iteration of the Nike Air Force 1 Low sneaker style. The upcoming pair is wrapped in a Dark Obsidian/University Gold-White color scheme. To add more intricate details, the sections of its lateral surfaces are beautifully embossed, which makes it far more visually appealing.

In the summer of 2023, men's sizes of the Nike Air Force 1 Low EMB 'Dark Obsidian University Gold' colorway are expected to be made available. Sneakerheads wouldn't want to miss out on this opportunity, as the pair is expected to cost $130 and will be made accessible through Nike, the SNKRS app, and a few select online and offline retailers.

Nike Air Force 1 Low EMB shoes will be offered in a 'Dark Obsidian and University Gold' makeup

Here's a detailed view at the AF1 colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

When it comes to footwear that's modeled after the best NBA players, Nike is by no means a stranger. After revealing the Nike Air Force 1 Low EMB 'Lakers' at the end of January this year, Nike has now unveiled the Nike Air Force 1 Low EMB 'Dark Obsidian University Gold,' which unmistakably pays tribute to the Golden State Warriors.

Make sure that you read on to learn what we currently know about AF1, which features a number of distinctive characteristics that pay homage to AF1's hard court roots. On the Swoosh brand's webpage, you can find the following product description for the shoe:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond."

The description continues:

"Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

These Air Force 1s have a clean white color scheme on top of a complete leather composition that feels soft and supple to the hand, with dark obsidian navy panels adorning the toe box and lacing system, as well as a heel counter.

In a nod to Air Force 1's original purpose before it became a global success, University Gold Swooshes are featured through the medial and lateral sides, and are set on top of an expertly crafted pattern that features basketballs and the Nike emblem. All of this is placed atop a simple Air midsole that's further enhanced by the bright hues of the Golden State Warriors.

Take a closer look at the heel counter of the sneakers (Image via Nike)

Keep an eye out this year for the latest Nike Air Force 1 EMB colorway in 'Dark Obsidian University Gold.' Customers and sellers interested in receiving timely updates about the launch date and other relevant information about the upcoming pair should consider registering on the label's webpage or the SNRKS app.

In addition to the EMB variant of Air Force 1, the Swoosh’s design team added similar details to one more of its iconic silhouettes, Dunk High. The embossed edition of Dunk High was recently teased in Black and University Blue makeup and will most likely be ready to hit shelves in the coming weeks.

