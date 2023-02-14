Nike Air Huarache “Doernbecher” shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

The classic Nike Air Huarache design has been modernized as part of the annual Doernbecher line of athletic gear. Dario Villasenor Valdivia has reimagined the silhouette. For this collection, the chunky sneaker style will appear in an orange and green combination.

In the summer of 2023, the brand-new Nike Air Huarache "Doernbecher" colorway will appear. Retail pricing for these sneakers is anticipated to start at around $130 for each pair. Fans and other interested individuals can purchase them from Nike, the SNKRS app, other associated vendors, and their physical and online stores.

Nike Air Huarache "Doernbecher" shoes will be dressed in Kumquat and Rough Green overlays

Here's a detailed look at the arriving Nike Air Huarache shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The annual Freestyle Collection, now in its 18th year, is a collaboration between Nike and the Oregon Health and Sciences University Doernbecher Children's Hospital. It allows six OHSU Doernbecher patients to participate in the design and production of clothing and footwear sold to benefit the hospital, raising more than $31 million.

Nike highlights its Doernbecher Freestyle Program as,

“The Doernbecher Freestyle program, a partnership between Nike and Doernbecher Children’s Hospital, allows a group of special patients who have triumphed over serious illnesses to design authentic Nike gear. As a national leader in medical research and education, Doernbecher has been helping heal children and families in the Oregon and Washington area since 1926.”

Take a closer look at the lateral and medial sides of the shoes (Image via Nike)

After taking place virtually for the previous three years, the auction will now take place in person, giving participants a chance to bid for the Freestyle footwear and clothing, including the Dario Villasenor Valdivia-designed Nike Air Huarache "Doernbecher." Dario, who suffers from juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia, draws motivation from his loved ones.

Dario's body fought the donor cells after receiving a bone marrow transplant seven years ago to cure his leukemia, which seriously harmed his lungs. But this kind-hearted boy has remained "Siempre Fuerte," meaning "Always Strong," throughout the process.

This new Air Huarache is wrapped in a Kumquat/Cinnamon-Starfish-Rough Green color palette. Dario's design pays homage to some of his passions in life, like stick animation, oranges (which can be seen on top), his long-haired plush toy, his toebox, and an external cage.

Take a look at the track pant and tee that will arrive with the shoes (Image via Nike)

The design is tied up with "Siempre Fuerte" printed on the outer sole unit and a "Huarache by Dario" badge on the tongue flap. To compliment these shoes, matching tees, and track pants will be offered for purchase.

Watch for the upcoming 2023 release of the Nike Air Huarache "Doernbecher" in the coming weeks. Those especially keen on purchasing them can download the SNKRS app or subscribe to Swoosh's official website to receive frequent information on the release.

In addition to the aforementioned Air Huarache design, the most recent Nike DB Collection also features the Air Jordan 1 Retro Low, Air Foamposite One, Air Max 90, Zoom Vomero 5, and the Air Presto. Each pair was created throughout a nine-month process in which patients and Nike design volunteers collaborated to bring their stories to life.

