Nike Air Force 1 Low "Emerald Rise Guava Ice Pink Spell" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Nike is known for creating iconic sneakers that appeal to people of all ages and styles, and one of its most popular models is the Nike Air Force 1. The silhouette has evolved into a wardrobe staple since its inception in the 1980s and can be worn with any outfit. This year, Nike is releasing a new colorway for Air Force 1 exclusively for kids. The new iteration sports an "Emerald Rise Guava Ice Pink Spell" color scheme.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low "Emerald Rise Guava Ice Pink Spell" shoes are expected to drop in Fall 2023 through Nike as well as a few other select retailers, both online and in-store. They will be available in GS (grade school), preschool, and toddler sizes, with retail prices of $90, $70, and $55 respectively.

These shoes are perfect for kids who love colorful and cheerful sneakers that can match their personalities and mood.

Nike Air Force 1 Low “Emerald Rise Guava Ice Pink Spell” shoes will be offered in kids sizes

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Since making its debut in 1982, Nike Air Force 1 has continued to be a classic silhouette. Air Force 1 has been a favorite among sneakerheads and non-sneakerheads alike, thanks to its adaptable design. This year, in addition to models like the AJ 1 Mid "Purple Venom" and Nike LeBron 20 "Summer Vibes," Nike is planning to produce a new hue of the AF1 designed solely for kids - Nike Air Force 1 Low Emerald Rise Guava Ice Pink Spell.

The pair features a vibrant and playful combination of colors that will brighten up any look. The upper is made of leather, with an emerald green mudguard and heel overlay that contrasts with the white toebox and quarter panel. The vamp, laces, tongue, and Swoosh are colored in guava ice, a soft pink hue that adds a touch of sweetness.

Here's another look at the shoes (Image via Nike)

The Nike branding on the tongue, vamp, and heel tab is also in pink, matching the stitching details on the white midsole. The rubber outsole is also in guava ice, completing the fresh and fun esthetic.

Nike Air Force 1 Low "Emerald Rise Guava Ice Pink Spell" (GS) shoes are not only stylish but also comfortable and durable. The leather upper provides a premium feel and support, while the Nike Air cushioning in the midsole offers lightweight and responsive shock absorption.

The rubber outsole ensures traction and durability on various surfaces. The low-top design allows for easy on and off, as well as freedom of movement.

Take a closer look at the heel counters (Image via Nike)

The new "Emerald Rise Guava Ice Pink Spell" shoes are part of Nike's Air Force 1 collection, which includes various colorways, styles, and collaborations for men, women, and kids. Air Force 1 is a classic sneaker that has transcended its original purpose as a basketball shoe and has become a cultural icon that represents creativity, innovation, and diversity.

Keep an eye out for the new GS exclusive variant that is anticipated to arrive later this fall. You can easily sign up on the brand's webpage or use the SNKRS app for timely alerts on the stated launch.

