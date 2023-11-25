Nike Air Force 1 Low FlyEase “White Royal” shoes: Everything we know so far

Following the teasers of a “Triple Black” rendition of the Nike Air Force 1 Low FlyEase style earlier this November, the Swoosh label has now presented another “White Royal Blue” colorway for the future release. House of Heat has stated that the Nike Air Force 1 Low FlyEase "White Royal Blue" colorway will be available for purchase in the coming weeks.

Nike has yet to announce a particular release date. Customers can purchase these kicks at a limited number of Nike retail stores, in addition to the Nike online store and the online shops of an array of additional partners.

Nike Air Force 1 Low FlyEase “White Royal” shoes offer easy entry and exit for wearers

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

With the most recent creation of the Nike Air Force 1 Low FlyEase, Nike goes on to prove its commitment to promoting inclusivity and equality in footwear culture.

This forward-thinking design, which was initially laid out to the public in 2015, demonstrates Nike's dedication to developing gear that is simple to don and doff, thus rendering it available to people of all ages and abilities.

This fresh version delivers a daring as well as stunning color upgrade, sporting a brilliant deep royal blue. The shape, however, stays loyal to its basic design and has not been altered significantly.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low FlyEase keeps the iconic style of the original shoe and updates it with a full-grain leather exterior plus a palette of colors that is almost all white. This spotless appearance continues down to the sole unit underneath, resulting in a classic yet adaptable vibe.

The groundbreaking FlyEase technology, which is distinguished by a foldable heel, enables easy entry and exit. This makes the footwear especially practical for users of all abilities, which is what sets this variation apart from others on the market.

Take a closer look at the heels that facilitate easy entry and exit (Image via Nike)

A brilliant highlight in a deep royal blue hue has been added to this contemporary version of the shoe, adding a punch of color to the arrangement. The profile Swoosh logos, tongue, and heel tabs all use this vivid color, which makes a strong contrast against the otherwise white exterior.

The addition of the dark royal blue outer sole units enhances the palette and seamlessly integrates the design elements.

Oregon's activewear company underlines the revered past and beginnings of the ageless Air Force 1 silhouette in the following words:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

It continues:

“Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

In the coming weeks, Nike Inc. is expected to release the "White Royal Blue" Nike Air Force 1 Low FlyEase footwear.

Keep an eye on the Swoosh page or download the SNKRS app to get the latest information on the officially stated release dates and the expected release of these sneakers.