In the first month of 2023, Nike has already successfully released versions of Air Force, Air Jordon, Air Max, Dunk and Blazer. The brand will be releasing another Air Force model during the fall of 2023.

The new Air Force 1 Low "Jade Ice" sneakers will be the perfect new collection for sneakerheads, especially for those who love to go with all-white classic sneakers. The Beaverton-based company will exclusively release this Air Force 1 model in women's sizes at $110. The Air Force 1 Low gives a classic 80s vibe accompanied by a new innovative design. The Jade Ice color on the Swoosh logos gives the pair a cool vibe.

Although the official release date hasn't been fixed, the sneakers will be available on the brand's official site and at select retailers in fall 2023.

All-white Nike Air Force 1 Low "Jade Ice" (W) sneakers exclusively available for women

The new "Jade Ice" sneakers will be available in Fall 2023 (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Air Force 1 sneakers are a classic staple for any sneaker enthusiast. With its timeless design and comfortable fit, it's no wonder why Air Force 1 has been around since 1982. Its features make it a great choice for any active lifestyle, from running errands to playing sports.

The iconic Air Force 1s are made with durable materials and have a lightweight construction that provides maximum cushioning and support. Additionally, the sneakers come in a variety of color options, allowing wearers to express their style in every step.

Speaking about the history of the iconic sneakers, the brand said:

"Designed by Bruce Kilgore and introduced in 1982, the Air Force 1 was the first-ever basketball shoe to feature Nike Air technology, revolutionising the game and sneaker culture forever. Over three decades since its first release, the Air Force 1 remains true to its roots while earning its status as a fashion staple for seasons to come."

In an era of vintage-fashion comebacks, the Air Force 1 Low "Jade Ice" (W) is going to be one of the most awaited releases from the brand.

Nike Air Force 1 Low “Jade Ice”

Color: White/Jade Ice

Style Code: DD8959-113

Release Date: 2023

The new Air Force 1 Low model is quite unique and classy. The shoe's toe box is designed with perforations to provide the best possible airflow and the sole is finished in metallic silver to evoke that classic '80s look.

The sneakers feature a jade ice color palette that freezes over Nike Swoosh, heel badge, and tongue tag. Meanwhile, the midsole is an air unit designed to dominate both the court and the streets. Sneakerheads wouldn't want to pass up this opportunity as it will inject a splash of color into an otherwise monochromatic colorway.

Describing the Air Force 1, Nike said:

"From musicians to artists to streetwear icons, the Air Force 1 has always been more than a sneaker. Everywhere it's gone, it's changed the game."

This fall, sneakerheads can change and up their game with the Nike Air Force 1 Low "Jade Ice" sneakers. The sneakers were initially supposed to be released in the spring or summer of 2023 but customers will have to wait until fall to get their hands on the sneakers.

Nike and select retailers will have the all-while Jade Ice Nike sneakers on their website and in certain retailers.

