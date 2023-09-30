Nike Air Force 1 Low "Just Do It" Playful Pink sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike honored the beloved Air Force 1 sneaker throughout 2022 as it celebrated the lavish 40th anniversary of the silhouette. However, the celebrations and the rotation of the silhouette's latest makeovers didn't seem to lack even in 2023 as the brand added multiple new colorways to the Air Force 1's catalog.

The latest makeover to join the offering is Air Force 1 Low "Just Do It" Playful Pink sneakers. It will be the latest color scheme to join the extensive "Just Do It" collection of the Swoosh label's AF1 line which offers women-exclusive pieces with jewel swooshes and whimsical vibes.

An official release date for the Air Force 1 Low "Just Do It" Playful Pink sneakers hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet, however, according to the media outlet Sneaker Bar Detroit, the pair will be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers in 2023.

More about the upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low "Just Do It" Playful Pink sneakers, which will be released exclusively in women sizes

The upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low "Just Do It" Playful Pink sneakers will be released exclusively in women sizes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike has continued to promote and grow its "Just Do It" campaign ad line through the years. The motto has not only motivated people, but also helped create multiple sneaker ideas.

The Swoosh label is pushing its limit with a vibrant pair, which combines shiny playful pink hue with neutral coconut milk color, striking an eye-catching look, which suits minimalistic and whimsical females.

The origins of the iconic Nike Air Force 1 silhouette are described on Swoosh label's website:

"Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe."

The latest sneaker in the collection is "Playful Pink," which comes clad in a "Coconut Milk / Playful Pink / Alabaster" color scheme. The upper of the shoe comes constructed out of leather material, which is merged with mesh tongues and inner lining.

Most of the upper comes clad in Coconut Milk hue, which can be seen accentuated upon the perforated toe boxes, lacing system, forefoot, plain cotton laces, tongues, heel counters, ankle collars, and heel tabs.

The color strongly contrasts with the playful pink hue, which is accentuated upon the "Just" and "Do It" lace dubraes, "AIR" lettering upon midsoles, sock liners, and the profile swooshes on both medial and lateral sides.

The branding details are added with the upside down "Nike" and "Air" lettering upon the pink sock liners, tongue tags, and the heel tabs. The look is finished off with albaster-hued rubber outsoles.

The Air Force 1 Low "Just Do It" Playful Pink sneakers will be released via Nike and select retailers at a retail price of $120. The pair will be released exclsuively in women's sizes.