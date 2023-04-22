Nike Air Force 1 Low LX “Mica Green” sneakers: Release date, price and more details explored

Nike Air Force 1 Low is set to be released in various colorways in 2023. These include the much-anticipated Tiffany & Co. x Nike Airforce 1 Low, the Nike Air Force 1 Low Four Horsemen, and the Air Force 1 Low LX "Mica Green." While the Tiffany Co. edition was released in March 2023, the Four Horsemen iteration is set to be released on April 27, 2023, and the "Mica Green" shoe was released on Saturday, April 22, 2023.

The sneakers were launched for a price of $140 and are available to buy on Nike's official site. The sneaker model, which launched on Saturday, is a special model made with premium materials.

Nike Air Force 1 Low LX “Mica Green” sneakers dropped in men's sizes

From the court of basketball to the neighborhood and beyond, everyone approved of the timeless white-on-white AF1's clean style. The Air Force 1 became a worldwide phenomenon as it found a home in hip-hop and began producing limited-edition collaborations and colors.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low LX "Mica Green" is a classy new take on Bruce Kilgore's iconic 1980s sneaker, which will be worn by many in 2023. The uppers of this new iteration of the AF 1 Low are made from seafoam green canvas, and are topped with overlays of the same color of softly tumbled leather. The Coconut Milk color is used for the midsoles, tongue tags, and suede overlays. The tongues, outsoles, and liners all match the main color.

Nike described the pair as:

"Tumbled leather. Premium canvas. Easy-to-style colors. This AF1 makes a subdued statement, adding the perfect polish to your 'fit. With era-echoing ‘80s construction, we kept everything you love about this modern style staple."

supker @m88855771832 Official Photos of the Nike Air Force 1 Low LX “Mica Green” ift.tt/8IN3ZFa Official Photos of the Nike Air Force 1 Low LX “Mica Green” ift.tt/8IN3ZFa https://t.co/9kIXEzR3la

Nike LX sneakers are a premium line of shoes that are crafted with high-quality materials to provide maximum comfort, durability, and style. The newly released AF 1 Low LX “Mica Green” is one of them.

LX sneakers often use premium quality leather in the upper, which not only adds to the shoe's esthetic appeal but also provides durability and breathability. They feature suede overlays, which are known for their softness and durability. Suede adds a plush texture to the shoe while also providing support and structure.

AF 1 Low LX “Mica Green” sneakers use specialized foam in the midsole to provide superior cushioning and shock absorption. This helps reduce the impact and pressure on the feet, making them ideal for extended periods of wear. Rubbers in the outsole provide excellent traction and grip, making them ideal for different surfaces.

The Air Force 1 Low LX is a stylish and versatile sneaker that has become a favorite of many sneaker enthusiasts. Its iconic design, premium materials, and comfortable fit make it a great choice for both casual wear and more formal occasions.

If anyone is looking for stylish and comfortable sneakers that can be worn for any occasion, the AF 1 Low LX is definitely worth considering. The new “Mica Green” is available at select Nike stores for a retail price of $140.

Poll : 0 votes