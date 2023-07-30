Nike Air Force 1 Low "Mag" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

It has become customary for the Nike Air Force 1 to debut in vibrant colors influenced by previous designs. The iconic AF1 has incorporated the designs of vintage sneakers like the Air Max 90, Air Max 95, and even the Air Bakin, during the course of forty years of its existence. In 2023, the Swoosh has given the low-top style of the Nike Air Force 1 silhouette a fresh makeover, influenced by the brand’s self-lacing Air Mag shoe. The shoe is aptly named Air Force 1 Low “Mag.”

The brand has not yet made any formal statements regarding the date of release for the Air Force 1 Low in the "Mag" colorway. However, according to reports from Sneaker Bar Detroit, they will debut in 2023's upcoming months. Swoosh fans don't have to wait long to find these because Nike.com and a few other retailers will shortly bring them. These pairs will most likely be sold for a fixed price of $110 a pair.

Nike Air Force 1 Low “Mag” shoes are inspired by the brand's self-lacing Air Mag sneakers

Sneaker News @SneakerNews



This Nike Air Force 1 Low is eerily similar to the Nike Mag pic.twitter.com/FXOx9ETyQ1 Great Scott!This Nike Air Force 1 Low is eerily similar to the Nike Mag

The roots and evolution of the Nike Air Force 1 sneaker model is emphasized on the brand's website in the following words,

"Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

It continues:

"Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

The ground-breaking Nike Air Mag made a significant impression on sneakerheads all around the world. Its famous design, which was influenced by "Back to the Future Part II," altered people's perceptions of forward-thinking footwear. This pioneering self-lacing marvel raised the bar for cutting-edge footwear and sparked interest in sophisticated features.

Nike Sportswear now offers the Air Force 1 Low in the cherished "Air Mag" colorway, drawing inspiration from this significant moment in the history of sneakers.

Wolf grey, white, and a light retro colorway make up the Nike Air Force 1 Low Mag's aesthetic. These Forces share a lot of similarities with the 2015 Nike SB Dunk Low "Mag" in terms of style. The upper portion of wolf gray is primarily constructed of leather, with side parts made of ballistic nylon.

White accents can be seen on the midsole, rear heel tab, and leather Swoosh over the sides. The "Air" marking on the midsole, "Nike Air" labeling on the tongue tag, as well as the insoles all include small pops of light retro teal.

A full frosty transparent outer sole unit along with grey rope laces with 3M luminous accents finish the design.

Keep a watch out for the Nike Air Force 1 Low "Mag" shoes as they will be released in the next weeks of 2023. By registering for the Swoosh website or through the SNKRS app, customers who believe they must have a set of these themed shoes can quickly start receiving updates with regard to the footwear's arrival date.