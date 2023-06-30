Nike Air Force 1 Low "Medium Ash" sneakers: Price and more details explored

The Swoosh label has already introduced several Nike Air Force 1 Low models in 2023 and the brand has already prepared another one for the winter season. Recently, Nike AF 1 Low “West Coast” saw a release along with the AF 1 Color of the Month Jewel “Oil Green”. Many other AF 1 sneaker models will see a release in the coming months of 2023 and so will the "Medium Ash" one.

Right after the Jordan sneakers, Air Force 1 is the most wanted sneaker model in the sneaker community. Its classic design with the chunky sole and unique colorways made the AF 1 one of the highly demanded sneakers in the current market.

The official release date of the Nike Air Force 1 Low "Medium Ash" sneakers is not here yet. The retail price for the pair will be $130 and Medium Ash AF 1 Low will be available via online Nike stores, the SNKRS app, and other selected retailers.

Nike Air Force 1 Low "Medium Ash" sneakers will arrive in men's sizes

Nike AF 1 Low "Medium Ash" sneakers (Image via Nike)

The winter-ready Nike Air Force 1 Low, Nike's newest invention, is ready to battle the elements as winter draws closer. With a combination of weather-ready features and cutting-edge looks, this version significantly differs from earlier designs. The AF 1 Low exceeds its basketball beginnings in this new chapter and emerges as a warrior silhouette of the cold.

The sneaker's upper is a masterpiece of creativity and usefulness. The toe area has a shell-like design that is reminiscent of the toughness and defense of winter boots. Ripstop mid panels that are perfectly seam-taped to the quarter, offering both comfort and water resistance, further emphasize this toughness. Hardened Swoosh and heel overlays are offered in a sleek taupe-colored hue, further emphasizing the character.

An ale-colored nylon tongue with boot-inspired laces on top provides a warm, earthy contrast to the chilly slate while also adding a hint of rustic character. The color selection also serves a dual purpose by beautifully reflecting itself in the outsole, which results in a seamless visual story.

The design is completed by flecked midsoles, which are the design's crowning achievement. They combine urban style with outdoor aesthetics by giving depth and texture.

One of the key features of the Air Force 1 Low sneaker is its durable construction. Made with high-quality leather and synthetic materials, the Air Force 1 Low sneaker is built to withstand the rigors of daily wear. The sturdy upper provides excellent support and protection for the feet, while the rubber outsole offers reliable traction on various surfaces.

This combination of materials ensures that the sneakers can efficiently perform longer and heavy activities, perfect for any athletic work and workouts. Nike described:

"The stitched leather overlays on the upper add heritage style, durability and support. Originally designed for hoops, Nike Air cushioning adds lightweight, all-day comfort. The low-cut silhouette adds a clean, streamlined look."

AF 1 Low is a perfect option for long comfortable wear with the Air cushioning technology, exceptional comfort, and impact absorption. The Nike Air Force 1 Low "Medium Ash" sneakers will soon hit the market in the coming months of 2023 with a retail price of $130.

