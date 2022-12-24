Nike Air Force 1 Low "Noble Green" sneakers: Where to buy, more explored

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant, celebrated the 40th anniversary of the iconic Air Force 1 silhouette throughout the year. Now, as the New Year approaches, the swoosh label continues to provide the first looks of its 2023 makeovers, and it seems as if the trend will continue in the next year.

Throughout 2022, the swoosh label launched multiple makeovers, iterations, and colorways of the AF1 model in high-top, low-top, mid-top, and more. The swoosh logo has no plans to stop and recently revealed another makeover of the Air Force 1 Low iteration, dubbed the "Noble Green," which is slated to release in 2023.

An official release date for the Air Force 1 Low "Noble Green" hasn't been revealed by the swoosh label yet. However, according to the media outlets Hypebeast and Sneakernews, the sneakers will be released via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers in early 2023.

More about Nike Air Force 1 Low "Noble Green" sneakers

The upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low "Noble Green" sneakers comes clad in Oregon Ducks- reminiscent color palette (Image via Sportskeeda)

The iconic Air Force 1 silhouette was launched in 1982 and received its original design by the swoosh label's veteran Bruce Kilgore. In the 40 years of its being in rotation, the silhouette has adopted multiple fresh looks and colorways while maintaining its clean aesthetic.

The official site introduces the story of Air Force 1 silhouette:

Introduced in 1982, the Air Force 1 redefined basketball footwear from the hardwood to the blacktop. It was the first basketball sneaker to house Nike Air, but its innovative nature has since taken a backseat to its status as a street icon.”

The silhouette was introduced by Bruce Kilgore as a basketball sneaker, and it made history with its hidden and first-ever "Air" sole unit.

Over time, the sneakers became much more than basketball shoes and adopted a relevant streetwear influence. The swoosh label's official site further explains the significance of the silhouette,

"Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 became an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

The latest colorway to appear in the mix is the "Noble Green," which is reminiscent of the Oregon Ducks' (NCAA basketball team sponsored by Nike) team colors. The upper of the sneakers comes constructed out of tumbled leather material. The shoes features a 'Sail / Noble Green / Opti Yellow' color scheme.

小言 @ko_go_to Nike Sportswear brings a vintage aesthetic to their latest Nike Air Force 1 Low “Noble Green” colorway.＞＞



Nike Air Force 1 Low “Noble Green”

Color: Sail/Noble Green-Opti Yellow

Style Code: FD0341-133

Release Date: 2023

Price: $130



The base of the sneaker is covered in a white hue, which is contrasted with the Noble Green detailing on the swooshes, toe boxes, insoles, eyelets area, heel tabs, and the rubber outsoles. The swooshes appear on both medial and lateral walls of the sneakers and are covered in smooth leather, as opposed to the rest of silhouette.

Another hue is added into the mix with Opti yellow, which acts as a trim on the side of the swoosh logos and the heel tabs. Another hit of opti yellow is seen over the branding details upon the insoles. Wheat/Sail hue is featured upon the laces to give a vintage look.

The shoes are rumored to be released via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers in early 2023.

