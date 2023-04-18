Nike Air Force 1 Low "Rainbow Stitch" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Numerous changes have been made to the Nike Air Force 1, including redesigns like the latest "AF1 Wild" and fresh colorways for its timeless style. The Nike Air Force 1 Low "Rainbow Stitch," another exclusive offering for kids from Nike, recently appeared online just in time for summer, clad in a White/Baltic Blue-Action Green-Opti Yellow-Safety Orange color palette.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low "Rainbow Stitch" (GS) shoes are expected to be released in Summer 2023 through Nike as well as select retailers, both online and offline. The shoes will be available in GS (grade school), preschool, and toddler sizing options, with retail price tags of $100, $80, and $65, respectively.

The shoes are part of a larger collection of Air Force 1 models that feature different color schemes and stitching patterns. These kicks promise to be a hit among kids who love sneakers and want to stand out in the crowd.

Nike Air Force 1 Low "Rainbow Stitch" shoes boast Baltic Blue and Action Green accents throughout

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike is one of the most popular and influential brands in the sneaker world, and its Air Force 1 model is a classic that has been around for over four decades. The Air Force 1 Low is a versatile and comfortable shoe that can be worn with any outfit and for any occasion. It has a simple yet iconic design that features a leather upper, rubber sole, and lace-up closure.

Nike is famous for its innovation and for offering fresh and unique reinterpretations of its popular silhouettes. One of the latest examples of this is the Nike Air Force 1 Low "Rainbow Stitch" (GS) shoes, a kids-exclusive release that adds colorful flair to the white leather base.

The shoes feature multi-color stitching details throughout the upper, creating a contrast that catches the eye and adds some fun to the look. The stitching colors include orange near the toe, yellow on the eyelets, green near the heel, and blue on the swooshes.

The midsole also has yellow stitching and AIR branding, while the outsole is white. The tongue, laces, and collar are also white, but flaunt some pops of yellow and blue on the lace dubrae and the tongue tag.

The "Rainbow Stitch" (GS) shoes are a perfect choice for kids who want to express their personality and style with their footwear. The shoes are bright, cheerful, and playful, but they also maintain the quality and durability that Nike is known for.

These shoes are made of premium leather that is easy to clean and maintain, and they have a cushioned insole that provides comfort and support. The sneakers also have a padded collar that protects the ankle and a perforated toe box that enhances breathability.

Keep an eye out for the latest Nike Air Force 1 Low "Rainbow Stitching" shoes that are slated for release in the coming weeks of 2023. If you are interested in getting your hands on these shoes, you can easily sign up on the brand’s online website or download the SNKRS app for quick notifications for the same.

