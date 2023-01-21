Nike Air Force 1 Low Valentine's Day sneakers: Where to buy and more explored

Nike recently gave its classic Air Force 1 multiple makeover, including collaborations, GRs, and PEs. Throughout 2022 the swoosh label's Air Force 1 collaborated with high-end labels such as Louis Vuitton, Off-White, and more.

Now, as the swoosh label steps into the year 2023, they are planning to continue the trend by releasing brand-new makeovers upon the silhouette weekly. The latest makeover to appear is in celebration of Valentine's Day. The swoosh label is famous for celebrating every occasion, especially Valentine's Day.

After revealing two other Valentine's Day makeovers upon Air Force 1, the latest comes in a rather simplistic color scheme. An official release date hasn't been revealed by the swoosh label yet, however, according to media outlet Sneaker News, the pair will be released via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers, likely in February 2023.

The upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low "Valentine's Day" sneakers will don Sail, Night Maroon, and Medium Soft Pink color scheme

The upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low "Valentine's Day" sneakers will come clad in Sail, Night Maroon, and Medium Soft Pink color scheme

In the past four decades, Nike has clad its 1982-debuted silhouette in multiple colorways. The silhouette was released as a basketball shoe designed by the swoosh label's veteran Bruce Kilgore.

Since its launch in 1982, the sneaker model has been appreciated by both sneakerheads and labels alike. The official site introduces the Air Force 1 sneaker model,

"Introduced in 1982, the Air Force 1 redefined basketball footwear from the hardwood to the blacktop. It was the first basketball sneaker to house Nike Air, but its innovative nature has since taken a backseat to its status as a street icon.”

The swoosh label comments upon the sneaker model's dominance in streetwear,

"Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 became an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

小言 @ko_go_to To celebrate Valentine’s Day (2023), Nike Sportswear has revealed another upcoming Air Force 1 for the occasion.＞＞



Nike Air Force 1 Low “Valentine’s Day”

Color: Sail/Night Maroon-Medium Soft Pink

Style Code: TBA

Release Date: February 2023

The sneaker model, which debuted as a basketball shoe, is now accepted into lifestyle and streetwear categories. The sneaker's triple white colorway is one of the most famous color schemes and is kept in continued rotations. The Air Force 1 model is forgoing its basketball roots to become clad in hues of love.

The sneaker model has been released in multiple iterations, including mid-top, high-top, platform, Command Force, and low-top. The latter of which is clad in Valentine's Day-themed makeover. The sneakers come in a 'Sail / Night Maroon / Medium Soft Pink' color scheme.

El SITIO DEL SNEAKER @ELSITIODELSNKRS Nike presents a simpler Air Force 1 for Valentine's Day Nike presents a simpler Air Force 1 for Valentine's Day 💘 https://t.co/Hv4l6tImmQ

The upper is made of leather, with the base clad in a light cream shade. The light pink and deep red hues are added over different parts, including swooshes on both medial and lateral profiles, heel tabs, and branding details such as "Nike Air" tongue tags and sock liners, whereas maroon is added over the laces, overlays, and outsoles.

The pair is rounded out with the white "Air" midsoles and "Night Maroon" rubber outsoles. The Air Force 1 "Valentine's Day" sneaker in Night Maroon is rumored to release via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers in February 2023.

