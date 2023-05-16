Nike Air Force 1 Low "White Beige Sail" sneakers: Everything we know so far 

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant, gave the iconic Air Force 1 sneaker model a luxurious and lavish 40th anniversary celebration in 2022. Now, the label is continuing to capitalize on the sneaker's trend in 2023 by releasing brand new colorways and riding upon the popularity of the classic sneaker model.

The Air Force 1 Low sneaker model is now being clad in a summer-y "White Beige Sail" color scheme as the latest makeover. As the Swoosh label steps into the fifth month of 2023, it is standing up to the stature of a footwear genius. The label's latest makeover is unique, and it has become the epitome of a streetwear sneaker with its neutral and classic makeover.

The latest makeover for the Air Force 1 Low is fancy, stylish, and chic. An official release date for the Air Force 1 Low "White Beige Sail" sneakers hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet.

However, according to the media outlet House of Heat, the pair will be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers soon in 2023.

More about the upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low "White Beige Sail" silhouette, which is clad in a summer-appropriate makeover

The upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low "White Beige Sail" silhouette is clad in a summer-appropriate makeover (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike's veteran Bruce Kilgore designed the beloved Air Force 1 sneaker model as a part of the basketball shoe lineup. The Air Force 1 sneaker model was released to the public in 1982. The Air Force 1 sneaker model has gained the attention of sneakerheads globally with its clean, minimalistic, and sophisticated design.

Over time, the sneaker has been accepted by the community as the epitome of streetwear culture. The shoe model has continued to climb the popularity ladder via collaborations, GRs, and more.

The official site introduces the Air Force sneaker model and how it has maintained its pop-cultural relevance in the last four decades:

"Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

The site further introduces the model:

"Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

The sneakers come clad in a "White / Beige / Sail / Gum" color scheme, ahead of the summer season. The combination of light and bright color combos gives a perfect summer-y look.

The upper of the shoe is constructed out of smooth leather. The base of the shoe is clad in a beige hue, which is overlaid with the bright white material.

Another material is added to the mix, with nylon tongues and plain cotton laces. The white hue is further accentuated by the lacing system, nylon tongues, and double-layered Swoosh logos. The look is finished off with sail midsoles and light gum rubber outsoles.

Branding details are added with classic chrome AF-1 '82 dubrae. The pair is slated to be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers soon.

Poll : 0 votes