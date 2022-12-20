Nike Air Force 1 Low x Slam Jam "Triple Black" sneakers: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored

Nike has collaborated with the Italian streetwear label Slam Jam for a "Triple Black" colorway of the Air Force 1 silhouette. The dynamic duo unveiled the Air Force 1 silhouette in two colorways, Triple White and Triple Black.

The silhouette comes under the 40th-anniversary celebrations of the Air Force 1 model. After releasing the collaborative Air Force 1 Low x Slam Jam "Triple White" sneakers on December 13, 2022, via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers, the duo will be releasing another silhouette.

The latest collaborative Air Force 1 Low x Slam Jam "Triple Black" sneakers will be released via the streetwear label Slam Jam on January 14, 2023, followed by the global and wider release via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers on January 17, 2023, at a retail price of $170.

Nike Air Force 1 Low x Slam Jam "Triple Black" sneakers will be released after "Triple White"

The upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low x Slam Jam "Triple Black" sneakers will be released after the "Triple White" counterpart of the collaborative project (Image via Sportskeeda)

After collaborating with multiple labels such as Levis, 1017 ALYX 9SM, Snoop Dogg, Asics, Fila, Dr. Martens, and Vans, Slam Jam will be collaborating with the iconic swoosh label for a "triple black" makeover of the Air Force 1 silhouette.

The Italian retailer is known to go above and beyond for their collaborations, and the latest collaboration with the Swoosh label is also similar. The boutique will be releasing a special-edition model that merits a second look. The Swoosh label's Air Force 1 comes themed upon an international breeze.

The shoe is inspired by Slam Jam founder Luca Benini's first trip to New York City. Benini took his first trip to NYC in the 1980s and has continued to reflect this energy of travel into his creations.

The Air Force 1 makeovers act as a bridge between Milan and NYC. The upper of the sneakers is constructed out of ECCO leather, which comes clad in all-black makeup. The ECCO leather makeover is accompanied by mesh and suede materials over quarter panels, swoosh logos, and heel tabs.

The heel tabs feature "Nike Air" branding debossed in an upside down pattern. The sneakers are simplistic yet elevated. The ribbed detailing replaces the traditional leather medial panels, while the premium suede is added to the heel tabs and swooshes on both the medial and lateral sides.

The sneakers feature Slam Jam's flipped "A" logo instead of the toe box perforations. The "A" logo stands for the iconic Slam Jam "Anarchy" lettering. The sneakers feature branded tongue tags sporting tonal logos and graphic "SJ AF-1" lettering upon insoles.

The secondary lacing system completes the look. Lastly, the black midsoles and outsoles finish off the design details.

The Air Force 1 serves as the perfect canvas for Slam Jam's uniformed approach towards the Swoosh label's classic silhouette. The silhouette's makeover is a simplistic yet highly effective canvas for tinkering.

The Slam Jam x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Triple Black" collaborative sneakers are slated to be released on the official e-commerce site of Slam Jam and select retailers on January 14, 2023. A much wider global release will be followed via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers on January 17, 2023, for $170.

