Nike Air Force 1 "Metallic Red Bronze" sneakers: Where to buy, release date, and more explored

Nike has celebrated the 40th anniversary of the iconic Air Force 1 silhouette throughout 2022. Now, as we have stepped into 2023, the swoosh label is continuing the trend by launching more colorways over the silhouette.

The swoosh label has provided the first look at multiple Air Force 1 makeovers, and the latest makeover to appear on the low-top sneaker model is the "Metallic Red Bronze." The swoosh label has launched multiple iterations such as high-top, mid-top, low-top, and more.

An official release date for the Air Force 1 Low "Metallic Red Bronze" sneakers hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet, however, according to Kicks on Fire, the sneakers will be released via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers on February 1, 2023.

Nike Air Force 1 "Metallic Red Bronze" sneakers will be released exclusively in women's sizes

The upcoming Nike Air Force 1 "Metallic Red Bronze" sneakers will be released exclusively in women's sizes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The iconic Bruce Kilgore-designed Air Force 1 silhouette debuted back in 1982 and has since received multiple makeovers. The sneaker model has been the subject of multiple collaborations in its 40 years of existence, which has led to a high level of hype amongst sneakerheads.

The clean aesthetic and sharp designs of the sneakers have made them one of the best wardrobe staples for streetwear fans.The silhouette was introduced as a basketball sneaker and has slowly developed into a lifestyle silhouette. The official site introduces the story of the Air Force 1 silhouette:

“Introduced in 1982, the Air Force 1 redefined basketball footwear from the hardwood to the blacktop. It was the first basketball sneaker to house Nike Air, but its innovative nature has since taken a backseat to its status as a street icon.”

小言 @ko_go_to Nike Sportswear reveals a new women’s exclusive Air Force 1 that comes detailed with Metallic Red Bronze finishes.＞＞



Nike Air Force 1 Low WMNS “Metallic Red Bronze”

Color: Sail/Metallic Red Bronze-Pink Oxford

Style Code: DD8959-109

Release Date: 2023

Price: $110 Nike Sportswear reveals a new women’s exclusive Air Force 1 that comes detailed with Metallic Red Bronze finishes.＞＞Nike Air Force 1 Low WMNS “Metallic Red Bronze”Color: Sail/Metallic Red Bronze-Pink OxfordStyle Code: DD8959-109Release Date: 2023Price: $110 https://t.co/sUoGeEZXCn

Over time, the sneakers became much more than basketball shoes and adopted a relevant streetwear influence. The swoosh label's official site further explains the significance of the silhouette,

“Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 became an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

The latest colorway to appear in the mix is the "Metallic Red Bronze," which is reminiscent of the Dunk Low Rose Whisper colorway. The Air Force 1 Low "Metallic Red Bronze" sneakers are expanding the brand's gender-inclusive sneaker catalog.

The Air Force 1 Low comes clad in a two-tone makeover for female sneakerheads. The sneakers' upper are constructed out of leather material. The majority of the sneakers come in a neutral sail hue. The sail hue can be seen added over the sock liners, perforated vamp, sock liners, cotton laces, and mesh tongue.

The construct offers diverse options for a myriad of outfits. The sail hue contrasts with a bright and vibrant Metallic Red Bronze hue. The shimmering metallic red bronze hue is added to the lace dubraes, smooth leather back tabs, and the swoosh logo on both medial and lateral profiles.

Another bright hue is added with the light "Pink Oxford" details over the "Nike Air" branding, which are placed on the tongue tabs in an embroidered fashion and insoles in a printed fashion.

The Nike Air Force 1 "Metallic Red Bronze" sneakers are reportedly set to be released in February 2023 for $110.

Poll : 0 votes