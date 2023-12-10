Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Flowers” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike Inc. intends to expand the kids' exclusive sneaker catalog of its Nike Air Force 1 Mid model in 2024. Therefore, the brand recently unveiled an all-new Air Force 1 Mid “Flowers” colorway.

This variation of the model is topped with floral prints as well as cut-outs all over. These sneakers are covered in white, pink, and black hues, detailed with vibrant red elements.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low “Flowers” shoes are anticipated to enter the footwear scene sometime during the next year, as reported by Sneaker News. It’s important to remember that the official launch date of these sneakers is kept secret by Nike as of now.

These shoes will be sold via the online as well as offline sites of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a bunch of associated retail shops. They will be offered in exclusive sizes for kids.

Nike Air Force 1 Low “Flowers” shoes are accentuated with floral cutouts throughout

Here's another look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

Over the past several weeks, Nike's most recent grade school special line has started to take shape as part of the company's expanded repertoire of products.

The Bruce Kilgore concept's mid-top shape is part of the impending floral-infused style that the Beaverton company will be releasing. This particular version was reserved exclusively for the legendary Air Force 1.

The outer layer, with its clad-black leather foundation covering, is supported by a field-worth of vivid pink and red flowers that emerge randomly from the vamp to the heel. This design evokes memories of the dandelion tongue flap labels that were used to decorate the "G-Dragon" variation of the Nike Air Force 1.

Additionally, the heritage-infused shape is complemented by three-dimensional flower tags that are attached to the ankle strap. The remaining portion of the monochromatic setting is comprised of a clean white midsole as well as a set of laces.

Take a closer look at the heels and tongues (Image via Nike)

The crimson red color is used once again to decorate the insoles, heel sections, tread, and tongue tag logos, providing an understated contrast to the other colors.

The Nike Air Force 1 footwear type, which was initially developed for basketball, has been transformed into a much-loved lifestyle essential, and the following represent some of the adjectives that Nike has used to describe this transformation:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

It continues:

“Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

The Nike Air Force 1 Low "Flowers" shoes are expected to go on sale within the next few weeks of 2024. As a result, fans are strongly encouraged to keep a close eye out for them by maintaining a tight check on them.

However, sneaker fans who might want a pair for themselves are highly encouraged to visit the Swoosh website or make use of the SNKRS app to acquire timely updates regarding the particular release.