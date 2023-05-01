Nike Air Force 1 Mid "Houston Comets Four-Peat" sneakers: Everything we know so far

Nike gave the Air Force 1 silhouette a lavish 40th-anniversary celebration in 2022. However, they're not yet done and will continue to build on the shoe model's success in 2023. The label continues to offer multiple makeovers of the silhouette. The latest to make an appearance is the Air Force 1 Mid in the "Houston Comets Four-Peat" colorway.

The swoosh label's Air Force 1 sneaker model is one of the most coveted sneakers of all time and has become the epitome of streetwear. The latest Air Force 1 Mid "Houston Comets Four-Peat" colorway comes after the Low-cut contemporary makeover. The silhouette pays a homage to the legendary WNBA team Houston Comets.

A release date for the Air Force 1 Mid "Houston Comets Four-Peat" colorway hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet. However, according to media outlet Sneaker Bar Detroit, the pair is slated to be released via the e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS app and select retailers in the coming months, coinciding with the start of the 2023 WNBA season.

More about upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Mid "Houston Comets Four-Peat" sneakers

Upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Mid "Houston Comets Four-Peat" sneakerss (Image via Sportskeeda)

Bruce Kilgore-designed Air Force 1 sneaker model was launched by Nike in 1982. The shoe gained the attention of sneakerheads worldwide with its sophisticated and clean design. The Nike website explains the history and current-day relevance of the legendary Air Force 1 sneaker model as follows:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe.”

Nike is now opting for a celebratory colorway of the Air Force 1 Mid iteration. The "Houston Comets Four-Peat" colorway is celebrating the WNBA team, Houston Comets, which was one of the original eight WNBA teams to be formed.

1STLooK @_1STLook Air Force 1 Mid 'Houston Comets'

Nike Official Images

WNBA Four-Peat Air Force 1 Mid 'Houston Comets'Nike Official ImagesWNBA Four-Peat https://t.co/ufgnJQT0iu

The shoe also celebrates the Houston Comet's four consecutive WNBA championship wins from 1997 to 2000, becoming the first to do so.

The team was, unfortunately, dissolved in 2008, but their heritage left a great mark in WNBA history. Now, Nike is reminiscing the legacy of the Comets and adding an impactful makeover to commemorate the first dynasty of the WNBA team. The sneaker model comes clad in a "Obsidian/University Red/White" color scheme.

Sneaker News @SneakerNews Nike celebrates the Houston Comets Four-Peat with the Air Force 1 Mid Nike celebrates the Houston Comets Four-Peat with the Air Force 1 Mid 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 https://t.co/k9T4TuqU9b

The upper of the shoe comes constructed out of a mix of leather and mesh materials. The obsidian hue takes over the base, mesh tongues and inner lining. The contrasting shade of red hue is added on the "AIR" lettering on the midsoles, mini swoosh on the ankle strap and profile swooshes on both medial and lateral sides.

Another hue is added to the mix, with white added on the mid-foot swooshes outline, four championship years embroidery on the heels and four-finger motif detail on the lateral ankle. The look is finished off with a white sole unit. The shoes are rumored to release at a retail price of $120.

Poll : 0 votes