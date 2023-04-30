Nike Air Force 1 Low "Patchwork" sneakers: Everything we know so far

After celebrating the 40th anniversary of its iconic Air Force 1 sneaker model in 2022, sportswear giant Nike is continuing to cash in on the silhouette's continued appeal by releasing brand-new iterations of the shoe in 2023. The latest offering from the Swoosh label is a "Patchwork" makeover of the Air Force 1 Low sneaker style.

The brand is living up to its name as a footwear genius by launching multiple makeovers of its classic and popular sneaker models like Air Force 1, which has become an epitome of streetwear in recent years. The brand is riding the wave of Air Force 1's popularity by giving the shoe even fancier, more iconic updates.

The upcoming Air Force 1 Low "Patchwork" comes in a neutral yet classic makeover. The Swoosh label is yet to provide an official release date for the Air Force 1 Low "Patchwork" sneakers. However, according to media outlet Sneaker News, the pair will be released via Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers in the coming weeks of 2023.

Nike Air Force 1 Low "Patchwork" sneakers will be accompanied by anti-static packaging bags

The upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low "Patchwork" sneakers will be accompanied by anti-static packaging bags (Image via Sportskeeda)

The well-known sneaker designer Bruce Kilgore introduced Air Force 1 sneakers to the world in 1982. The shoe gained the attention of fans globally with its minimalistic, clean, and sophisticated design.

The Air Force 1 sneaker model was originally released as a basketball shoe and over time, the sneakerheads accepted it as a lifestyle and streetwear shoe model.

The sneaker model has maintained its pop-cultural relevance in the sneaker community for more than four decades through multiple collaborations and unique makeovers.

The official Nike website explains the history and current-day relevance of the legendary Air Force 1 sneaker model:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe.”

The shoes stands out as a gem in the sneaker universe as they are considered versatile and can be styled in any tooling ways. The upcoming Air Force 1 Low "Patchwork" sneakers follow a subtle design. The upper of the shoe is constructed out of nubuck material, which is given a flair with disparate array of diverse toolings and patchworks.

The details are added with cut-out swooshes, gingham accents, and nubuck construct. The upper of the shoe features an amalagmation of textiles for a patchwork ensemble. Multiple tonal and neutral shades come together to form a blended palette. The cream-hued tumbled leather are affixed upon the mudguards and fozing details.

Sandhued suede material is placed upon the mid-foot panels. A touch of brightness is added with the crisp white hue upon the laces, tongues, collars, and the profile swooshes on both medial and lateral sides. Tints of lemon yellow is added upon the semi-translucent rubber outsoles, stitched tongue tags, heel logo, and the "AIR" lettering.

The look is finished off with the milky midsoles. The sneakers are slated to be released in coming weeks and will be coming packaged in anti-static bags to minimize wear and tear. The sneakers will drop via Nike and select retailers.

Poll : 0 votes