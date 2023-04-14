Nike Air Jordan 1 Low Elevate "WNBA" sneakers: Everything we know so far

Nike and Michael Jordan's co-owned label, Jordan, had a successful 2022 and continue to remain at the top of the pile this year. As the label approaches its 40th anniversary (now 38 years), it has been focusing on technological advancements and adding modernistic touch to its sneaker models, especially the Air Jordan 1.

One of the latest sneaker iterations of the Air Jordan 1 model is the Air Jordan Elevate, which is a women's exclusive version. The swoosh label and Jordan team created Air Jordan 1 Elevate specifically for women in a chunky look and added a few inches in height. The AJ1 Elevate sneaker model seamlessly blends vintage ethos of MJ's AJ1 with the modern sensibilities of women's requirements.

The silhouette has most recently been revealed in a WNBA inspired makeover ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 season. An official release date for the Air Jordan 1 Elevate "WNBA" sneaker hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet. However, according to the media outlet Sneaker News, the pair will be released via the e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS app and select retailers in 2023.

More about upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Low Elevate "WNBA" sneakers

Upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Low Elevate "WNBA" sneakers come clad in a Brilliant Orange basketball-inspired hue (Image via @masterchefian / Twitter)

The link between sneakers and the basketball world can be traced back to 1984, when Nike signed a lifetime deal with legendary basketball player Michael Jordan. The duo's popular Air Jordan sneaker lineage connected fashion and streetwear with the basketball world. Since launching the Air Jordan 1 in 1985, the duo has continued to rule the sneaker sphere and sneakerhead's hearts.

In nearly four decades of its being, the only thing lacking from Jordan brand's catalogue is the presence of chunky platform sole sneakers. Michael Jordan is famous for wanting to connect with the court and opted for a thin sole unit. However, the latest iteration adds a few inches to the heel, specifically for the female audience.

snkrsdallas214 @snkrsdallas214 Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low ‘Brilliant Orange’ is Inspired by the WNBA ift.tt/YvxUFip Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low ‘Brilliant Orange’ is Inspired by the WNBA ift.tt/YvxUFip https://t.co/NRhg3LYasS

In February 2022, the Jordan label revealed a silhouette that connected the sneaker market with women. The company addressed the gap with a chunky silhouette alongside air cushioning comfort. The site introduces the silhouette:

"Rise to the occasion in style that soars. Reimagining an icon’s original magic, these kicks deliver a platform look with a sleek, low-cut collar. Air cushioning keeps you lifted, while sleek leather in contrasting colors adds visual interest."

The sneakers feature a disguised hidden winged basketball logo and a sky-high midsole. The latest makeover to surface is the Air Jordan 1 Low Elevate WNBA.

The revamped model comes clad in a "Brilliant Orange/ Black/ White" color scheme.

The upper of the shoe comes clad in a white leather material, which can be seen accentuated on perforated toe boxes, medial panels and tongues. The white hue contrasts with the Brilliant Orange basketball-textile leather overlays, which are placed on the forefoot, lacing system and heel overlays.

Black hue is added on the sneaker with patent leather swooshes and plain cotton laces. The look is finished off with white midsoles and black rubber outsoles. The sneakers are rumored to release for $140 via Nike and select retailers.

Poll : 0 votes