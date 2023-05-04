Nike Air Force 1 Mid "Seafoam Green" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant, has continued to give special attention to its classic Air Force 1 sneaker model.

After giving the sneaker model a lavish and iconic 40th anniversary in 2022, the sportswear giant has continued to cash in on the popularity of the silhouette in 2023. The latest to surface is the Air Force 1 Mid "Seafoam Green."

The swoosh label has built on the appeal of its classic sneaker model by launching exceptional iterations of the shoe. The brand is living up to its name as a footwear genius by launching a unique and minimalistic outlook of its popular sneaker model Air Force 1, which has become the epitome of streetwear in recent years.

The upcoming Air Force 1 Mid "Seafoam Green" comes in a minimalistic and classic makeover. The swoosh label is yet to provide a release date for the Air Force 1 Mid "Seafoam Green" sneakers. However, according to media outlet Sneaker News, the pair will be released via Nike, SNKRS app and select retailers in 2023.

More about upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Mid "Seafoam Green" sneakers

Upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Mid "Seafoam Green" sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The swoosh label's classic sneaker model, Air Force 1, was designed by the well-known sneaker designer Bruce Kilgore in 1982. The shoe has gained the attention of sneakerheads globally with its clean and sophisticated outlook since its launch.

Originally launched under the basketball offerings, the Air Force 1 sneaker model has over time been accepted by sneakerheads as a lifestyle and streetwear shoe model. Through multiple collaborations, unique GR's and special editions, the sneaker model has maintained its pop-cultural relevance for more than four decades.

The official Nike website explains the history and current-day relevance of the legendary Air Force 1 sneaker model:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe.”

The shoes stand out as the epitome of the sneaker community, as they're considered the sneaker sphere's chameleon and can be styled in any way. The latest Air Force 1 Mid "Seafoam Green" is minimalistic, aesthetic and perfect for sneakerheads with sophisticated tastes for the summer 2023.

The sneakers comes clad in a "Seafoam Green/ Light Bone" color scheme. The upper of the shoe comes constructed out of a mix of canvas and leather material. The underlays of the sneakers are constructed out of white canvas, which can be seen added on the toe boxes and mid panels. A white mesh base is added on the tongues of the sneakers.

The canvas material is overlaid with white leather materials placed on the forefoot, lacing system, heel counters and heel tabs.

The triple-white aesthetic of the sneakers is interspersed by the contrasting and lively seafoam green hue on the ankle strap, mid-foot swooshes on the medial and lateral sides and the embossed "Nike Air" branding on the heels and tongue tags.

The look is finished off with the light bone sole unit. The sneakers are rumored to release at a retail price of $120.

