Nike Air Force 1 "White Coconut" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more explored

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear label, has continued to maintain its number one position throughout 2022 and in 2023. The swoosh label is standing up to its penchant as a footwear genius by launching multiple iconic makeovers of its popular sneaker models like Air Jordan, Air Force and Dunk.

In 2022, the Swoosh label paid attention to the Air Force 1 sneaker model as it celebrated its 40th anniversary. The label is now continuing to capitalize on its popularity by adding more makeovers of the AF1's catalog. The latest one to appear upon the silhouette comes clad in "White Coconut" hues.

The upcoming Air Force 1 Low "White Coconut" opts for a neutral makeover. An official release date for the Air Force 1 Low "White Coconut" sneakers hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet. However, according to media outlet House of Heat, the pair will be released via Nike, SNKRS app and select retailers in 2023.

More about upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low "White Coconut" sneakers

Upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low "White Coconut" sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Bruce Kilgore, the swoosh label veteran and legendary sneaker designer, introduced the Air Force 1 sneaker to the world in 1982. The shoe model was originally released as a basketball sneaker but has slowly been developed into more of a lifestyle choice and streetwear choice for sneakerheads.

The sneaker model has continued to attract attention of the sneaker community for more than four decades. It has been recognized for its clean aesthetic and appealing characteristics. The Nike website describes the story and history of the sneaker model as follows:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

It continues:

"Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

The latest sneaker comes clad in a "White Coconut" color scheme. The upper of the sneakers comes constructed in a mix of canvas and leather material. The canvas material makes up the base in white hue, which is accentuated on the vamp, mid-panels and heel.

The white hue contrasts with the coconut milk leather overlays, which are placed on the forefoot, eyestays, heel counters and heel tabs.

The pair's most prominent detail is added with the 2000s aesthetic "NIKE" logo, which is placed on the tongue tags and heel tabs. The heel tab's branding is done in orange, while the tongue's is done in contrasting black.

The sneaker model also features an overarching ficture of mini enamel swoosh logo on the tongue. The mini swoosh is clad in black hue to further elevate the design. The look is accentuated with white midsoles and black rubber outsoles. The pair is rumored to release soon via Nike, SNKRS app and select retailers for $130.

