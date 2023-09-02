Nike Air Huarache Runner new colorway: Where to get, price, release date, and more details explored

Recently, Nike Air Huarache added a new colorway to their catalog which is an adoption of a rich burgundy shade. In July, the brand also included another colorway in olive in the same catalog. Both the sneakers are slated to launch in fall 2023.

Inspired by the Water ski boot, this sneaker was created to serve the utmost comfort to the runner. Nike Air Huarache accentuated the technology and its lightweight can drive runners to cover some extra miles. However, this running shoe has conquered the basketball hardcourt with its unique technology and the neoprene upper.

The burgundy color is slated to release in 2023 with a price tag of $140.

Nike Air Huarache is a blend of open-toe sandals and water ski boots

In 1991, the bespoke shoemaker Tinker Hatfield got an inspiration to design Huarache after having a water ski ride. He envisioned a sneaker that is based on technology and its lightweight will provide a great comfy experience to the runners.

He illustrated the design and added the neoprene sock line technology for the snuggly feeling. Discarding the swoosh logo, the sneaker focused on the technology to execute his envision.

However, in the beginning, the Beaverton-based brand seemed a little skeptical about the swoosh-hiding shoe but after having a trial on thousands of runners, the shoe got a green flag.

At the time of inception in 1991, the shoe weighed 9.5 ounces, and Tinker Hatfield blended the Lycra and neoprene fabric together for the snuggish experience. Aligning the comfortable experience of the shoe, the tagline of the commercial was created as:

"Have you hugged your foot today?"

After the success of the first pair, several athletes and celebrities started promoting the shoe on TV and Jerry Shienfield was one of them. Also, Kobe Bryant got a separate shoe line with Huarache.

In North America, the open-toed sandal known as the "Huarache" is the source of the naming behind this line of shoes.

More details on the Nike Air Huarache Burgandy colorway

The new colorway in Burgandy is adorned in a thin black outsole. It has a cream-hued thick midsole with round pattern embellishments. The upper is created with a mixture of signature silhouette neoprene, suede, and mesh leather. The mudguard, eye stays and toe case are adorned with a dark burgundy mesh silhouette and the eye stays are designed with perforation for better breathability.

Nike Air Huarache Runner Burgandy colorway ( Image via Sneaker News)

The toe case is etched in a cutout design which is layered on the pink panel and minuscule black swoosh. The tongue is padded with the Air Huarache embellishment and the insole has Nike branding.

On the heel counter, the junky look is enhanced with the TPU leather in a layering manner and the black swoosh is etched on it. The thick midsole is shaped like a bone and the round shape patterns are adorned on it.

The particular date of the new colorway has not been announced yet but the sneakerheads can keep their eyes glued to the SNKRS application and the Nike website for more updates. However, according to Sneaker News, the new pair is priced at $140.