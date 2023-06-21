Nike Air Jordan 1 High "Sky J Mauve" sneakers: Where to get, release date, price, and more  details explored

The Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant Nike and its co-owned sub-label with the legendary basketball player Michael Jordan have continued to rule the sneaker market for a long time. The label has continuously perfected makeovers for their iconic and classic sneaker models, one of which is the Air Jordan 1 High.

The latest makeover to surface is the Air Jordan 1 High "Sky J Mauve" sneakers. Official images for the Sky J Mauve AJ1 High sneakers haven't been revealed by the Swoosh label yet; however, early images for the shoes have been revealed by the sneaker leaker Instagram account, Kicksaluoluo (@kicksdong).

The sneaker leaker account further announced October 14, 2023, as the release date for the sneaker model, which hasn't been confirmed by the Beaverton-based sportswear brand or select Jordan retailers themselves. The pair is slated to be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers.

The upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 High "Sky J Mauve" sneakers will be released in full family sizes

The Beaverton-based Swoosh label has continued to lead a popular and successful partnership with NBA player Michael Jordan since 1984. They signed a lifetime deal and proceeded to change the sneaker game with their Air Jordan sneaker lineage. In the process, they also conjoined the fashion and sneaker worlds with basketball.

The duo's sneaker lineage kick-started with the release of the Air Jordan 1 sneaker in 1985, which is currently one of the most popular shoes. The basketball shoes were designed by Peter Moore, who also created the beloved Dunk sneaker model. Nike's site introduces the heritage of the Air Jordan 1 sneaker model as follows:

"Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents."

In the photos revealed by the sneaker leaker account @kicksdong, the sneaker can be seen accentuated in multiple shades of pink and purple, which is inspired by the sky of Chicago skyline during the iconic "Jumpman" photoshoot. The upper of the shoe is constructed out of leather.

The sneaker comes dressed in a "White/Sky J Mauve/White" color scheme. The base of the shoe is constructed out of white leather, which can be seen accentuated on the perforated toe boxes, middle panels, and heels. The white hue is further continued on the nylon tongues, establishing a clean aesthetic.

The winged basketball logo on the ankle straps is also done in white. The white base contrasts with the Sky J Mauve leather overlays placed upon the forefoot, lacing system, and heel counters. The Sky J Mauve leather is also added to the profile swooshes on both the medial and lateral sides. The look is finished off with white midsoles and mauve rubber outsoles.

The Air Jordan 1 "Sky J Mauve" sneakers are rumored to release via Nike and select retailers on October 14, 2023, at a retail price of $180. The shoe is expected to drop in full family sizes.

