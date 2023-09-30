Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Black/Grey/Red" sneakers: Everything we know so far

Nike's co-owned label with Michael Jordan, Jordan Brand, has remained at the top its game in the footwear industry by releasing iconic makeovers upon its signature sneaker lineage, Air Jordan. Michael Jordan's eponymous label has paid central attention to the debut Air Jordan 1 sneaker model throughout 2023 by releasing innumerable makeovers.

The latest makeover to make an appearance is the Air Jordan 1 Low "Black/Grey/Red" sneakers. The silhouette seamlessly blends the "Shadow Grey" theme with the "Chicago" color scheme. Most of the shoe is given a greyscale theme, broken with vibrant red touches.

The swoosh label hasn't announced an official release date for the Air Jordan 1 Low "Black/Grey/Red" sneakers yet, however, according to the media outlet Sneaker News, the pair will be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers in 2023.

More about the upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Black/Grey/Red" sneakers, which come clad in a greyscale color scheme with pops of vibrant red hue

Nike signed a lifetime deal with Michael Jordan in 1984 and permanently altered the fashion, streetwear, sneakers, and the basketball world. The dynamic duo launched their first signature silhouette, Air Jordan 1 in 1985, which was clad in a "Bred" makeover, different from the previously used White sneakers.

Over the years, the significance of the Air Jordan 1 sneaker model has reached sky-high, and it has become one of the most desired sneakers for sneakerheads. The silhouette has become one of the most pop-culturally relevant shoes and has maintained its relevance with new and unique makeovers for nearly four decades.

The shoe was designed by the Swoosh label's veteran Peter Moore. The label launched the silhouette to the public in 1985 at a retail price of $64.99. The shoe became one of the best sellers, as more than 1.5 million units were sold in six weeks of its release. Nike introduces the sneaker and its relevance on its official site.

"Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents."

The latest sneaker to make an appearance is the Air Jordan 1 Low "Black/Grey/Red," constructed from leather material. The silhouette comprises of three hues, reminiscent of the "Shadow Grey" color scheme.

The base of the shoe comes clad in a light grey hue, which can be seen accentuated upon the perforated toe boxes, middle panels, and mesh tongues. The grey color contrasts with black leather overlays, which are placed upon the forefoot, lacing system, ankle flaps, heel tabs, and plain cotton laces.

A vibrant touch is added into the mix with crimson red pops upon the winged basketball logo on heels, the Jumpman logo upon the tongue, and the profile swooshes on both medial and lateral sides. The look is finished off with white midsoles and black rubber outsoles.

Stay tuned for the announcement of the release of the Air Jordan 1 Low "Black/Grey/Red" sneakers.