Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Black Toe" sneakers: Price, release date, and more explored

Nike and Michael Jordan's co-owned label has continued to gain popularity in the sneaker world. The duo's co-created Air Jordan sneaker lineage has gained an undeniable pop-culture presence and has continued to release iconic makeovers. Now, as we step into the third month of 2023, the label has introduced a "Chicago" color scheme on its Air Jordan 1 Low sneaker model.

The "Chicago" color scheme, which features white, red, and black color-blocking will appear over the newly unveiled Air Jordan 1 Low "Black Toe." The brand new makeover is expected to be as successful as the "Lost and Found' Chicagos released in 2022 on the Air Jordan 1 High sneaker model.

An official release date for the Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Black Toe" sneakers hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet. However, according to the media outlet, Sneaker News, the pair could be released via the e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS app and select retailers on Friday, July 28, 2023.

More about the upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Black Toe" sneakers

The upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Black Toe" sneakers (Image via @linkedsole/ Instagram)

Michael Jordan kickstarted his partnership with Nike in 1984, and this iconic partnership can be credited for releasing one of the most iconic and beloved sneaker lineages of all time. The duo's partnership has permanently altered both the sneaker and basketball worlds.

The duo debuted their first sneaker model, Air Jordan 1 in 1985, and the model is still making waves in the sneaker industry with its iconic makeovers and collaborative takes. The duo's partnership took Michael Jordan's popularity to a new level. The site introduces their partnership as follows:

"Along the way, Jordan redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

The Air Jordan 1 sneaker model has continued to be seen in many iconic makeovers over time, the most famous ones being the "Bred" (Black and Red) and "Chicago" (Black, Red and White).

Now, the Air Jordan 1 Low is making an appearance in the Chicago color scheme with an official "Black Toe" makeover. The Jordan site introduces the Air Jordan 1 sneaker model as follows:

"Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents."

The upper of the Air Jordan 1 "Black Toe" sneakers are constructed out of leather material, with the white hue appearing as an underlay and base. The white is accentuated on the perforated toe boxes and mid panels.

Aviator @MrUnloved1s Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Black Toe”

Release Date: July 28, 2023

Price: $140

The contrasting shade of black is added on the profile swooshes, toe boxes and lacing system overlays. The heel features university red overlays.

The look is finished off with white midsoles and red rubber outsoles. The pair is rumored to release via the e-commerce site of Nike and select retailers on July 28, 2023, for $140.

