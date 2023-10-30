Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Blue Whisper" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike and its co-owned Jordan Brand with Michael Jordan have continued to make waves within the footwear industry by adding classic and iconic makeovers to the signature sneaker lineage, Air Jordan. The iconic and beloved Jumpman label has further added significant importance to reiterating the Air Jordan 1 sneaker model with new makeovers.

Throughout 2023, the Air Jordan 1 sneaker model has continued to receive innumerable makeovers. Now, adding to the already vast catalog, the Air Jordan 1 Low "Blue Whisper" is making its entry. The colorway is a mix of neutral and vibrant color palettes, making it hard to ignore.

An official release date for the Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Blue Whisper" hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet, however, according to the media outlet Sneaker Bar Detroit, the shoe will be released in Spring 2024 at a retail price of $115.

More about the upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Low " Blue Whisper" sneakers, which will be released exclusively in women's sizes

The upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Blue Whisper" sneakers will be released exclusively in women sizes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike and Michael Jordan's partnership has been unbreakable since they signed a lifetime deal in 1884. The duo's partnership became extremely important in the history of sneaker culture, streetwear, and basketball world. The duo launched their first signature silhouette, Air Jordan 1 in 1985. The silhouette was a brainchild of the Swoosh label's veteran, Peter Moore.

Over the years, the significance of the Air Jordan 1 sneaker model has increased profusely. The silhouette has become one of the most desired sneakers of all time and has been highly relevant in the pop-culture scenes. The sneaker model further continued to be clad in multiple new makeovers for nearly four decades. The official Swoosh label site introduces the silhouette:

"Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents' will while capturing the imagination of fans worldwide."

The latest sneaker makeover to make an appearance is the Air Jordan 1 Low "Blue Whisper," which comes clad in a "White / Blue Whisper / Dune Red" color scheme. The upper of the shoe comes constructed out of premium leather material, which is complemented with mesh material.

The base of the shoe comes clad in a white hue, which can be seen accentuated upon the perforated toe boxes, middle panels, and mesh tongues. The white base contrasts with the Blue Whisper overlays, which can be seen placed upon the forefoot, lacing system, ankle collars, mesh sock liners, heel counters, plain laces, and eyestay.

Another hue is added into the mix with Dune Red accents upon the profile Swooshes, the Winged basketball logo upon the heel counters, and the Jumpman logos on the tongue and the sock liners. The look is finished off with white midsoles and Blue Whisper rubber outsoles.

The Air Jordan 1 Low "Blue Whisper" sneaker model is expected to be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers during Spring 2024. The shoe will be released in women's exclusive sizes at a retail price of $115.