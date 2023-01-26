Nike Air Jordan 1 Low Craft "Tech Grey" sneakers: Where to buy, price, and more explored

Nike and Michael Jordan's co-owned eponymous label can be credited with releasing one of the best sneaker lineages. Earlier this year, the Jordan brand unofficially announced 2023 as the "Jordan year" for Michael Jordan's jersey numbers, and thus the duo is launching their debut shoes in multiple makeovers.

The duo has been working together since 1984 to release iconic shoes as they continue to reveal their upcoming 2023 lineup. One of the most-seen shoe models in the 2023 catalog is Air Jordan 1 Low, which continues to be dropped in new makeovers upon its different iterations. The latest to the surface is the Air Jordan 1 Low Craft, which looks hand-made.

The official release date for the Air Jordan 1 Low Craft "Tech Grey" sneakers hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet. However, according to media outlet Sneaker News, the pair will be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers in the coming weeks of 2023.

Nike Air Jordan 1 Low Craft "Tech Grey" sneakers will come clad in Grey, Brown, White, and Sail hues

The unification of basketball and the fashion world can be linked back to 1984 when Michael Jordan joined forces with Nike to launch the Air Jordan lineage. The duo's sneaker lineage permanently altered the world of fashion, sneakers, basketball, and streetwear with their amazing collection and clean aesthetics.

When Michael Jordan took over the Jordan label, his impressive career reached new heights. The official site introduces Michael Jordan's height of success and how he merged the world of basketball and style:

"Along the way, he (MJ) redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

The official site introduces the Air Jordan 1 Low sneaker, which has been one of the most desired shoe models for sneakerheads:

“Inspired by the original that debuted in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 Low offers a clean, classic look that's familiar yet always fresh. With an iconic design that pairs perfectly with any 'fit, these kicks ensure you'll always be on point.”

The silhouette is from the Craft line, which the Jordan company claims appear to be a handmade creation rather than a machine-made product. The latest Air Jordan 1 Low Craft "Tech Grey" comes in a 'Tech Grey / Light Orewood Brown / White / Sail' color scheme.

The sneakers come designed with the lens of deconstruction at the core. The upper part of the shoes comes constructed out of leather, suede, and foam materials with a muted and neutral color scheme. The shoe follows an inside-out makeover, with the overlays changed from toe boxes to the vamp and heel counters to mid panels.

The swoosh logos are clad in a brown shade, while the tech grey is highlighted upon the toe boxes, lacing system, and heel counters. A greyish accent was added over the tongue, and the look was finished off with slight yellow midsoles and white rubber outsoles to give a vintage aesthetic.

The pair is rumored to release in 2023 via the official Nike website and select retailers for $140.

