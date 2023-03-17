Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Fierce Pink" sneakers: Price, and more details explored

Nike and its co-owned sublabel with Michael Jordan have continued to maintain its pop cultural relevance within the sneaker community with multiple iconic releases. The duo's Air Jordan sneaker lineage has garnered the most attention and now maintain the popularity within the sneaker industry.

As the label slowly approaches its 40th anniversary, the two labels have continued to make extra efforts for its debuted Air Jordan 1 sneaker. The model is now being clad in a "Fierce Pink" makeover in the kids' sizes. For parents who are loking forward to turning their kids' into a sneakerhead, the shoe is a must-have.

The official release date for the Air Jordan 1 Low "Fierce Pink" sneakers hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet. However, according to the media outlet Sneaker News, the pair will be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, its SNKRS app, and select retailers in 2023 at a retail price of $90.

The upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Fierce Pink" sneakers feature shades of pink, black, and white

Nike signed a contract with legendary basketball player Michael Jordan in 1984, and they subsequently went on to permanently link the worlds of basketball and sneakers. The duo launched their iconic sneaker lineage Air Jordan to the public in 1985 with the release of the AJ1 silhouette in the iconic "Bred" color scheme.

Over the years, the dynamic duo's Air Jordan 1 sneaker model has gone through multiple changes, iterations, and constructs in the four decades of its being. Moreover, the shoe has been adapted in high, mid, low, elevates, and many other forms, as it continues to gain popularity with every update.

One of the main reasons for the success of the shoe line is its founder Michael Jordan and his bold approach to style and fashion, which became essential to the company. Moreover, since its launch in the sneaker market, the model has gone over multiple makeovers.

After announcing 2023 as a "Jordan Year," the label has provided iconic makeovers for AJ1. The footwear brand has now unveiled a vibrant makeover upon Air Jordan 1 in kids sizes. The official site of Swoosh label's site introduces the history of the Air Jordan 1 sneaker model as follows:

"Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents."

The latest makeover upon the Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Fierce Pink" features a Fierce Pink/Black/White color scheme. The base of the sneakers is in the white hue, which can be seen accentuated upon the perforated toe boxes and the middle panels of the sneaker.

The white color contrasts with the black shade on the heel tabs, laces, and rubber outsoles. The final shade in the shoe, i.e., the Fierce Pink, is added upon the toe boxes, lacing system, tongues, and profile swoosh logos. Branding details are added with the black Jumpman logo upon the tongues and sockliners. More branding details are added upon heels with pink winged basketball logos.

