Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Pink Satin" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike and Michael Jordan co-owned Jordan label has continued to win the hearts of sneakerheads with its amazing makeovers upon the signature sneaker lineage, the Air Jordan. The dynamic duo has produced multiple makeovers, especially upon the Air Jordan 1 sneaker model.

The latest makeover to surface upon Air Jordan 1 Low includes "Pink Satin," also nicknamed as the "Pink Blast." The latest iteration comes clad in vibrant hues, which is eye-catching for its wearers.

For the makeover, the Jordan label has put behind its basketball roots and instead focused on style. An official release date for Air Jordan 1 Low "Pink Satin" sneakers hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet, however, according to media outlet Sneaker Bar Detroit, the pair will be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers in the upcoming months.

More about the upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Pink Satin" sneakers, which will be released exclusively in women's sizes

The upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Pink Satin" sneakers will be released exclusively in women's sizes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike's lifetime partnership with the basketball legend Michael Jordan was initiated in 1984. Since then, they have continued to make waves within the sneaker industry with their legendary launches and makeovers on the Air Jordan sneaker lineage.

The lineage kick-started with the launch of signature sneaker model, Air Jordan 1, in 1985. The sneaker model was designed by Peter Moore, the Swoosh brand's veteran, who is also known for designing the Dunk silhouette. The Jordan label's site introduces the heritage of the Air Jordan 1 sneaker model as follows:

"Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents."

KicksFinder @KicksFinder



🗓️ Spring 2024

FB9893-600 (WMNS)

$125 USD

FIRST LOOK: WMNS Air Jordan 1 Low SE "Pink Blast"
🗓️ Spring 2024
FB9893-600 (WMNS)
$125 USD
COP OR DROP?

The latest makeover upon the Air Jordan 1 Low sneaker model is fit for the ongoing summer months. The upper region of the shoe comes constructed out of a mix of velvet and satin material with a vibrant color palette. The base of the shoe is clad in a hot pink hue, which is elevated in a sheen finish.

The hot pink hue is further accentuated upon the tongue construction, toe boxes, sock liners, and middle panels. The hot pink hue contrasts with the scarlet red overlays placed upon the tumbled leather overlays, which are further placed upon the forefoot, lacing system, ankle collars, heel tabs, and the profile swooshes added upon both medial and lateral sides.

First Look At The Women's #AirJordan 1 Low "Pink Satin": The #AirJordan 1 Low has a ubiquitous connection with the summer months having appeared in droves over the past few weeks. While Travis Scott will be adding a golf-ready tooling to his collaborative…

More red is added upon the branding detail, including the Jumpman logo. The look is finished off with the cream-hued midsoles and the bright red rubber outsoles. The entire color scheme is synonymous with the hues of Valentine's day and hence, is instantly catchy to the eyes.

An official release date for the Air Jordan 1 Low "Pink Satin," also nicknamed as "Pink Blast" sneaker colorway, hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet, however, it can be expected to drop sometime soon via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select Jordan Brand retailers for a price tag of $125.

