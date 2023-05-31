Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "University Red" sneakers: Everything we know so far

Nike and Michael Jordan's co-owned Jordan label has continued to add multiple iconic makeovers to its signature Air Jordan sneaker lineage. The label has captured the attention of sneakerheads with innumerable makeovers upon the Air Jordan 1 model. The latest makeover to surface upon the Air Jordan 1 Low is "University Red."

The Jordan label announced 2023 as the "Jordan Year" as a nod to the Jordan's "23" jersey number playing for Chicago Bulls. In celebration of the year, the Jordan label has continue to release multiple OG and retro makeovers upon its beloved Air Jordan 1 sneaker model. The latest makeover is the "University Red," which is reminiscent of the recently released and popular "Metallic Red" color scheme.

The latest Air Jordan 1 Low "University Red" sneakers comes clad in a bright yet neutral color scheme. The Air Jordan 1 Low "Universti Red" sneakers hasn't received an official release date by the Swoosh label yet, however, according to the media outlet Sneaker Bar Detroit, the sneaker will be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers on October 13, 2023.

The upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "University Red" sneakers are reminiscent of the popular "Metallic Red" color scheme

The upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "University Red" sneakers are reminiscent of the popular "Metallic Red" color scheme (Image via @long7ze / Instagram))

Nike's lifetime partnership with the basketball legend was initiated in 1984 and offered public a signature sneaker line.

The Air Jordan sneaker lineage was debuted with the launch of Air Jordan 1 in 1985, which is currently one of the most hyped up and popular sneaker model. The silhouette was designed by the Swoosh label's veteran Peter Moore, who also designed the beloved Dunk silhouette. The Jordan label's site introduces the heritage of the Air Jordan 1 sneaker model as follows:

"Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents."

The lineup for Air Jordan 1 will be extended with the launch OG "University Red" makeover as a Fall 2023 offering. The pair comes clad in a "White / University Red" color scheme. The upper of the shoe will be constructed out of leather material, with the base being clad in white.

The white hue will make up the perforated toe boxes, forefoot overlays, mid-panels, heel counters, midsoles, nylon tongue, and plain cotton laces. The white hue contrasts with the vibrant red detailing upon the heel tabs, "NIKE AIR" tongue tab branding, and the swooshes on both medial and lateral profiles.

The Toe Box 🇨🇦 @TheToeBox_ In-hand look at the upcoming Air Jordan 1 Low OG “University Red”. These will be releasing in Men’s & GS sizing on October 13th, 2023. Retail will be $225 CAD. In-hand look at the upcoming Air Jordan 1 Low OG “University Red”. These will be releasing in Men’s & GS sizing on October 13th, 2023. Retail will be $225 CAD. https://t.co/6YXx32fRWV

The red hue is continued upon the mesh lining and the rubber outsoles. The red heel tabs feature the iconic winged-basketball logo branding in a white embroidery. The Air Jordan 1 Low "University Red"' sneakers are slated to be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike and select retailers on October 13, 2023, for $140.

Poll : 0 votes