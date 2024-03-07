Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid “Cosmic Clay” shoes: Everything we know so far

The Air Jordan 1 Mid “Cosmic Clay” recently appeared on the internet. This colorway will be entirely decked in a Summit White/Cosmic Clay-Amber Brown palette.

The Air Jordan 1 Mid Cosmic Clay rendition is predicted to enter the shoe market sometime during the spring of 2024, as stated by Sneaker Bar and other similar sources. Note that the official launch date hasn't been disclosed by the Swoosh label as of now.

Reportedly, these shoes will be traded via the online as well as offline stores of Nike, alongside a bunch of affiliated retail merchants. These women's exclusive pairs will be marked with a selling price label of $125 per pair.

More details about the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Cosmic Clay” shoes

Fans of the Jordan Brand are filled with anticipation for the new Air Jordan 1 Mid selection, which is expected to be released in the spring of 2024. The "Cosmic Clay" colorway, which is specially intended for ladies, is one of the focal points of the collection.

The Air Jordan 1 Mid "Cosmic Clay" is a shoe that embodies the spirit of spring for several reasons, including its vivid color palette and superior craftsmanship. To create a visually beautiful design, the shoe was painstakingly constructed and features a combination of Summit White, Cosmic Clay, and Amber Brown.

The "Cosmic Clay" structure is created out of high-quality leather, which imparts both durability and grace. While mesh tongues and interior linings prioritize ease for individuals who are always on the go, openings on the toe box make sure breathability is maintained.

Within the realm of aesthetics, the "Cosmic Clay" colorway demonstrates a high level of sophistication. An eye-catching overlay, Swoosh emblems, laces, and Jumpman markings are all displayed on the white foundation, which acts as a backdrop for these elements. The ankle collar features subtle touches of amber brown, which provide depth.

The appearance is finished off with a white midsole, which serves to provide aesthetically pleasing padding and support.

Be on the lookout for the Air Jordan 1 Mid Cosmic Clay shoes that will supposedly hit the marketplace in the coming weeks of spring 2024. Jordan Brand enthusiasts and other readers can stay connected to Nike’s site for timely alerts on their arrival.