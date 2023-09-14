Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid "Sky J Mauve" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike and its co-owned Jordan Brand with Michael Jordan have continued to add multiple colorways and iterations of the Air Jordan 1 sneaker model. The popularity of the Air Jordan 1 silhouette has led the Jordan label to become one of the most prominent names in the footwear industry. The Michael Jordan's eponymous label is now expanding with the launch of Air Jordan 1 Mid "Sky J Mauve" sneakers.

The Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear label with Michael Jordan adds a unique touch to every shoe and seamlessly blends the streetwear and fashion world with sports. While both the fields have men at the top, the Jordan label has pushed women ahead by releasing women-exclusive sizes for their signature shoes, the latest of which is Air Jordan 1 Mid "Sky J Mauve."

The Air Jordan 1 Mid "Sky J Mauve" sneakers come in a simplistic two-toned color scheme. The Swoosh label hasn't announced an official release date for the sneaker model yet. However, according to multiple media outlets, the sneaker is slated to be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers in the Fall of 2023.

Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid "Sky J Mauve" sneakers will be released exclusively in women's sizes

The upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid "Sky J Mauve" sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Through the years, the Michael Jordan eponymous label has grown extra-ordinarily and created a prominent space in the sneaker industry. One of the reasons for the Jordan label's popularity is its iconic debut signature sneaker, Air Jordan 1.

The Swoosh label released Michael Jordan's first signature shoe, Air Jordan 1, in 1985, a year after signing the legendary NBA player. Since its release, the AJ1 sneaker model has made history, as more than 1.5 million were sold within the first six weeks. The Jordan label monopolized the sneaker and released multiple makeovers of the silhouette.

Expand Tweet

The shoe was designed by Nike's veteran designer, Peter Moore. The official Jordan label introduces the silhouette as,

"Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents."

The latest Air Jordan 1 Mid "Sky J Mauve" sneakers come in a two-toned "Pure Platinum/Sky J Mauve/Sail" color scheme. The upper of the shoe is constructed out of leather material. The shoe's base is clad in a Pure Platinum hue, which can be seen accentuated upon the heel counters, perforated toe boxes, and quarter panels.

Expand Tweet

The Platinum base contrasts with the dominant Sky J Mauve leather overlays, which are placed upon the lacing system, mudguards, collars, sock liners, laces, tongue tags, and heel overlays. More Mauve accents are added to the profile swooshes. The Jumpman logo and winged basketball logo come clad in white hue. The look is finished off with sail midsole and Mauve rubber outsole.

The Air Jordan 1 Mid "Sky J Mauve" pair is expected to be released exclusively in women's sizes via the official Nike e-commerce site and select retailers for a retail price of $125.