Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid "Teal" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike's co-owned label with Michael Jordan has undeniably impacted the pop culture and streetwear community. The label has continually followed the latest trends to satisfy its consumers' needs and desires. In 2023, the Jordan brand is paying attention to bringing back the greatly desired colorways.

The Jordan label previously announced 2023 unofficially as the "Jordan Year" in honor of Michael Jordan's legendary jersey number. The label has consistently provided its consumers with vibrant makeovers.

Their latest vibrant makeover is added upon Air Jordan 1 Mid "Teal," which is well suited for the OG sneakerheads. The swoosh label hasn't announced an official release date for the Air Jordan 1 Mid "Teal" sneakers yet. However, according to the media outlet House of Heat, the pair will be released via Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers in the first half of 2023.

Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid "Teal" sneakers come clad in Sky J French Blue, Ozone Blue, and Sail hues

The upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid "Teal" sneakers come clad in Sky J French Blue, Ozone Blue, and Sail hues (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Beaverton, Oregon-based swoosh label signed a lifetime deal with Michael Jordan in 1984 and launched their first co-branded signature sneaker, Air Jordan 1. The sneaker model was released to the public in 1985 and can be credited with permanently altering the fashion and basketball worlds.

The duo's Air Jordan 1 sneaker model has become one of the most recognized and popular silhouettes. The sneaker model continues to earn respect and garner popularity for many reasons, including Michael Jordan's iconic play at the basketball court. The official Nike site states the history of the Air Jordan 1 sneaker model and MJ's connection to it as follows:

"Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents."

The latest makeover of the silhouette to surface is the Air Jordan 1 Mid "Teal" sneakers. The makeover comes in a "Sky J French Blue / Ozone Blue / Sail" color scheme.

The sneakers' upper is constructed from tumbled leather material, with the underlays clad in a sail hue. The sail hue can be seen accentuated over perforated toe boxes, profile mid-panels, and collars. More of the sail can be seen accentuated upon the tongues.

The sail hue contrasts with teal overlays, which cover most of the shoe. The Sky J French Blue is placed upon the forefoot, eye stays, and ankle collars. The Ozone Blue hue is accentuated upon the swooshes on both medial and lateral profiles, tongue tags, and the branding details, including the "Jumpman" logo and winged basketball.

The sail nylon tongues, sock liners, and midsoles contrast with the teal laces, insoles, and rubber outsoles to finish off the design. The Air Jordan 1 Mid "Teal" sneakers are rumored to be released via Nike's official e-commerce site, SNKRS app, and select retailers in the first half of 2023 as a part of the spring/summer lineup at a retail price of $125.

