Nike Air Jordan 1 "Volt Vivid Orange" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike and its Jordan sub-label, which is co-owned with Michael Jordan, has never failed to mesmerize sneakerheads with its iconic makeovers upon the classic sneaker models. The dynamic duo has continued to keep their focus upon the beloved and the first-ever signature sneaker model of MJ, the Air Jordan 1.

Keeping alive the trend in 2023, the Swoosh label has added multiple iconic makeovers in the Air Jordan 1 catalog. The latest to surface is the Air Jordan 1 Mid "Volt Vivid Orange," which will be released exclusively in kids' sizes. The pair comes in a mix of vibrant hues, which immediately catches the eyes of young sneakerheads.

Perfecting the makeover for kids, deep contrasting details have also been added. An official release date for the Air Jordan 1 Mid "Volt Vivid Orange" sneakers hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet. However, according to the media outlet Sneaker News, the pair will be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers on July 1, 2023.

The Nike Air Jordan 1 "Volt Vivid Orange" sneakers will be released in kids' sizes

Over the years, the Swoosh label has had a successful partnership with NBA player Michael Jordan, which they have maintained since 1984. The dynamic duo signed a lifetime deal and completely changed the sneaker game with their iconic Air Jordan sneaker lineage. In the process, they also conjoined the fashion and sneaker worlds with basketball.

The duo's sneaker lineage kicked off with the release of the Air Jordan 1 sneaker model in 1985, which is currently one of the most iconic shoes. The basketball-turned-lifestyle shoes were designed by Peter Moore, who is also the brains behind the designing of beloved Dunk sneaker model.

Introducing the heritage of the Air Jordan 1 sneaker mode, Nike's site writes:

"Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents."

Aviator @MrUnloved1s Air Jordan 1 Mid SE GS

Color: Volt/Black-Vivid Orange

Style Code: FD8795-700

Release Date: July 1, 2023

The shoe comes in multiple summer-appropriate colors such as "Vivid Orange" and "Volt." Other than the vibrant hues, classic white and black are added into the mix to support the almost fluorescent look. The base of the shoe is clad in a beige hue, which contrasts with vivid orange and volt overlays. Aside from that, the vivid orange overlays are accentuated upon the forefoot and the first two eyelets with the collars.

Contrasting volt overlays are added upon the ankle collars, heel tabs, the above lace eyelets, and the heel counters. Another hue is also added into the mix with the purple mid panels and two middle lacelets. Moreover, the black details are added upon the plain cotton laces and the profile swooshes on both medial and lateral sides.

The black swooshes and laces further feature speckled neon details. The look is then finished off with white midsoles and volt rubber outsoles. The sneakers are rumored to launch on July 1 via Nike and select retailers in kids' (grade school) sizes at a retail price of $120.

